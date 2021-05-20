Pet Adoption Network: Francis

Bruce is classic, classic, CLASSIC German shepherd. His family brought him to PAWS because they didn’t have enough time to devote to him. He has a great personality and can perform some tricks. He doesn’t like loud noises and he prefers the friendship of small dogs. Bruce is 7-years-old and would do best in a home without young children. If you’re interested in adopting Bruce, you’ll need to invest in a good grooming brush, as he’s got those great shepherd feathery wisps near the rear. Bruce is available for adoption through PAWS of Grays Harbor, which is open by appointment-only at this time. Please call 360-533-1141 or visit www.pawsgh.org to fill out an adoption application. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram. Keep in mind, those 55 years of age and older receive a 20% discount on adoption fees.