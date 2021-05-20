newsbreak-logo
Pet Adoption Network: Francis

monroecopost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancis was found as a stray begging for food at a cat colony. He is a sweetheart; obviously, he was a pet at one time. He has been vetted and is healthy. Contact Pet Adoption Network at 585-338-9175, info@petadoptionnetwork.org or petadoptionnetwork.org for information.

