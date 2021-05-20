newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker, MT

District track

ekalakaeagle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CCHS men's track team took third place at the District 4-C meet in Baker on May 13. The women's team finished fourth. From left: Ryker Carroll, Ethan Frye, David Ashbrook, Brennen Bonsell, Brayden Bucholz, coach Brett Nielsen.

www.ekalakaeagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Baker, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coach Brett Nielsen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Baker, MTfalloncountyextra.com

Junior high track

On May 3, the Junior High track team traveled to Baker for their final meet of the year. For the Monday field events, Hugo Thielen threw the Discus 74’ and placed 2nd, Jordan Paul 58’07” placing 11th in the 7th grade division; Kali Dulin threw 44’ placing 11th in the 8th grade division. In Shot Put, Hugo Thielen threw 26’01” placing 2nd, Jordan Paul 22’8.25” placing 13th in the 7th grade division; Kali Dulin heaved the shotput 22’2.5” placing 6th in the 8th grade division. In Long Jump, Kaeden Oberlander jumped 11’5.5” placing 14th, Jordan Paul 10’11” placing 18th in the 7th grade division; Trae Oberlander 13’8.25” placing 6th, Hayden Lane 12’8.5 placed 4th, Billie Jo Miller 10’2.75” placing 15th, and Jordan Hauff 10’.5” placing 17th in the 8th grade division. In the High Jump competition, Trae Oberlander jumped 4’10” placing 8th, and Sophia Tudor jumped 4’6” placing 3rd in the 8th grade division. Jordan Hauff, Sara Tudor, Kali Dulin, and Hayden Lane competed in the 4x100 Meter Dash with a time of 1:08.47, placing 6th.
Montana StatePosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Indoor Sports Closing Their Doors

This news came out of nowhere and hopefully someone will keep this incredible place going. Montana Indoor Sports announced today on their Facebook that they will be closing their doors effectively immediately and all of their services and leagues will be shut down. Credit: Montana Indoor Sports via Facebook. The...
Baker, MTfalloncountyextra.com

BHS principal leaves with lots of memories

When Dave Breitbach closes his door as principal at Baker High School for the last time June 9 and turns in the keys, he will be leaving the campus with a lot of memories. But, he won’t be far away. Baker has been a big part of his life, growing...
Baker, MTfalloncountyextra.com

Spartan tennis results

The Lady Spartan Tennis players had a busy past week, competing in three separate meets. These ladies first played in a Miles City hosted meet on April 22. Here they played Miles City, Forsyth, and Hardin. Spartan tennis then hosted a meet at home on April 27. Here they competed against teams from Wolf Point. The last meet for the week was hosted by Forsyth. Held in Miles City, BHS tennis players competed against players from the Forsyth team here at this meet.
Baker, MTfalloncountyextra.com

Spartan golf team competes at home

The BHS golf team hosted the Baker Invitational meet at the Lakeview Country Club on April 30. This tournament consisted of 69 golfers from the nine teams including Colstrip, Broadus, Wibaux, Forsyth, Fairview, Huntley Project, Lame Deer, Bowman (ND) and Baker. The Spartan boy’s team again successfully dominated this meet,...
Baker, MTfalloncountyextra.com

Baker wins girls crown at home invitational

Baker won the girls title when the team hosted its first home meet of the season April 17. The Spartans scored 74 points to claim the top spot over Colstrip (60) and Glasgow (52), while Circle (48) and Custer County (47) rounded out the top five teams in the 17-school field.