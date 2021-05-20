District track

On May 3, the Junior High track team traveled to Baker for their final meet of the year. For the Monday field events, Hugo Thielen threw the Discus 74’ and placed 2nd, Jordan Paul 58’07” placing 11th in the 7th grade division; Kali Dulin threw 44’ placing 11th in the 8th grade division. In Shot Put, Hugo Thielen threw 26’01” placing 2nd, Jordan Paul 22’8.25” placing 13th in the 7th grade division; Kali Dulin heaved the shotput 22’2.5” placing 6th in the 8th grade division. In Long Jump, Kaeden Oberlander jumped 11’5.5” placing 14th, Jordan Paul 10’11” placing 18th in the 7th grade division; Trae Oberlander 13’8.25” placing 6th, Hayden Lane 12’8.5 placed 4th, Billie Jo Miller 10’2.75” placing 15th, and Jordan Hauff 10’.5” placing 17th in the 8th grade division. In the High Jump competition, Trae Oberlander jumped 4’10” placing 8th, and Sophia Tudor jumped 4’6” placing 3rd in the 8th grade division. Jordan Hauff, Sara Tudor, Kali Dulin, and Hayden Lane competed in the 4x100 Meter Dash with a time of 1:08.47, placing 6th.