When the weather warms, ticks emerge. Reducing exposure to ticks is important because they transmit disease. While they are born pathogen-free, these blood-sucking arachnids often acquire a variety of diseases — some of them potentially debilitating and life-threatening to humans — from the animals they feed upon. In fact, reducing exposure to ticks is the best defense against diseases such as Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and several other tick-borne illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.