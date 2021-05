The Missouri Public Service Commission approves a request by Ameren Missouri to raise its electric rates. On Thursday, the PSC ruled Ameren can adjust its fuel adjustment charge to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased power costs that the company experienced from October 2020 through January 2021. The PSC also ruled that Ameren can increase its fuel adjustment charge by almost $3 a month to offset increases or decreases in its net fuel and purchased power costs. The change is expected to take effect June 1st.