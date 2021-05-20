newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Orlando City midfielder Andrés Perea chases new goals in second MLS season

By Julia Poe, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago

Orlando City midfielder Andrés Perea said it’s still sometimes hard to believe how much his life has changed in the last year.

Since he signed with Orlando in December 2019, the 20-year-old has become a regular starter and game-changer for the Lions, earning a first-ever cap on the U.S. men’s national team in the process.

“When I arrived to Orlando I had dreams to keep developing as a professional player, keep improving my game and improving myself as a person,” Perea said. “What I achieved last year has really exceeded my own expectations.”

Coming to Orlando was a homecoming of sorts for Perea, who was born in Tampa. Most of what Perea remembers about his childhood in Florida is consumed by soccer — his fondest memory, he says, is when he scored seven of his team’s eight goals during a match when he was 5 years old.

Not long after that game, his family moved back to Medellín, Colombia. Perea returned to Florida to briefly attend school, then visited four or five times as a child. But most of his youth was spent in Colombia, where he quickly grew as a young footballer guided by his most influential coach — his father.

Nixon Perea set the blueprint for Perea’s career. As a player, he represented Atlético Nacional and Colombia, the two teams with which Andrés grew up. After his career, he became a coach, training Andrés himself as the U-20 manager for Atlético Nacional.

For the first 14 years of his career, Nixon molded his son on and off the pitch as he rose through the ranks of their hometown club and the Colombian national team.

“He was able to teach me the things that I would need for the future in that position and make sure that I knew everything that I had going,” Perea said. “We always said that football runs through our blood.”

At 19, Perea broke away on a different path when he joined Orlando City on loan in 2020. But regardless of where he plays or the kit he wears, Perea said his father’s advice still impacts his play on the pitch.

He remembers a moment during a match when he was 10 that irreparably shifted his style as a player. When he was a kid, Perea says he was the type of player to just take off with the ball, zeroed in on the goal with no awareness of his surroundings.

During a match, his father pulled him aside with a simple plea — take a moment, scan the pitch for teammates and get the ball to someone else.

That reminder is still constant when he plays with the Lions — look up, find your teammate, make the unselfish play — and it directly impacted Perea’s style of play, transforming him into a midfielder who relishes in supplying his teammates with passes.

Perea has played in nearly every midfield position for the Lions, who are unbeaten with two victories in five games this season and host Toronto FC at 7 p.m. on Saturday. He has moved up to fill in for Mauricio Pereyra at the No. 10 position and played in more defensive roles. But Perea’s most comfortable place is in a double pivot, a formation that places two deep-lying midfielders in a line directly in front of the backline.

In this formation, Perea can circulate the ball from the defense to the attack, glueing the two sides of the game together.

After playing as both an attacking and defensive midfielder, Perea said he feels confident in his ability to challenge teams on both ends of the ball.

“I’ve been able to step into both of the positions that they needed me to and I’m happy with that because I am really comfortable in those positions,” Perea said.

Throughout the past year, Perea said coach Oscar Pareja has been essential to his growth.

The pair share a similar background — Pareja is also from Medellín and grew up playing for the Colombian national team.

Perea said the coach helped him to adjust to the United States throughout his first season, providing advice and support as he made the decision to switch his international affiliation from Colombia to the U.S.

On the pitch, Pareja didn’t box Perea into a particular role for Orlando City, giving him freedom to adapt itself to a variety of positions.

“He’s very free, he’s very confident and he can bring us a subtlety in the midfield,” Pareja said. “There’s still a matureness that will come because he’s still young.”

Pareja said he set high expectations for the young midfielder, who he believes could be playing in Europe and on the U.S. men’s national team within the next few years.

Those goals are shared by Perea himself, who hopes to become a consistent starter for the Lions this season. Yet despite lofty dreams for the future, Perea said he’s constantly focused on grounding himself in what he’s already accomplished by the age of 20.

“Looking back on it all, I think the Andrés of the past and all of the dreams that I had, I think that the younger Andrés would be proud of everything that’s happened, of the accomplishments that I’ve made, all the hard work that I’ve put in to get here,” Perea said.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
775
Followers
560
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrés Perea
Person
Mauricio Pereyra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orlando City#Club Football#Football Team#Lions#U 20#Colombian#Medell N#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Toronto Fc#Teammates#Coach Oscar Pareja#Tampa#Play#National Team#Passes#Lofty Dreams#Men#Perea Chases#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
Orlando, FLOrlando Sentinel

Orlando City midfielder Sebas Méndez reflects development goals for Lions

Orlando City midfielder Sebas Méndez has quietly become one of the most important players on the pitch for the Lions in the 2021 season. As a defensive midfielder, Méndez is a stable director for the Lions. He showcased his ability to both attack and defend on the road against Kansas City last Friday — completing 91% of his passes, winning six duels, recovering and intercepting the ball a combined 12 times and registering 111 total touches.
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City captain Nani leads Lions with renewed energy in third season

In his third season as Orlando City’s captain, designated player Luis Nani hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down. At 34, the captain is still sending defenders skidding to the grass and netting golazos that echo his highlights at Manchester United. Nani has played consistently for the Lions since he first touched down in Orlando. The captain recorded 12 goals and 10 assists in 2019, then ...
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja hopes for peace in Colombia amid unrest

Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja urged for peace and patience after weeks of conflict between police and civilians in his home country of Colombia. “It’s a very tender moment in my country,” Pareja said. At least 37 people have died in the past two weeks in Colombia as riot police and soldiers crack down on protests in the capital of Bogotá, Cali and other cities across the country. ...
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City looks for first win at home against FC Cincinnati

Orlando City will be eager to spark its offense on Saturday at 7 p.m. as the team returns home to host FC Cincinnati. The team is still seeking its first win of the year after a slow start on offense. The Lions couldn’t find a goal in their home opener, then scored only once in a draw on the road in Kansas City despite two called-back goals and a slew of chances in the box. When the team ...
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati: Final Score 3-0 as Lions Pick Up First Win of the Season

Tesho Akindele, Nani, and Junior Urso provided the goals and Pedro Gallese wasn’t called on to make a single save, as Orlando City dominated FC Cincinnat 3-0 at Exploria Stadium. The Lions (1W-0L-2D, 5 points) turned in a good performance to get their first win of the season and remain unbeaten (2-0-1) in the all-time series against FCC (0-2-1, 1 point).
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

3 things we learned from Orlando City’s win over FC Cincinnati

Orlando City picked up its first win of the season in a 3-0 rout of FC Cincinnati on Saturday, improving to a three-game unbeaten streak. Here are three things we learned from the match: Akindele leads quick start Orlando City striker Tesho Akindele set a club record when he scored in the 32nd second against Cincinnati. The goal was an important step for Akindele and the Lions offense after ...
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City continues expansion of youth soccer network

Orlando City is continuing its investment in the growth of local soccer with an expansion of its youth network. The club has announced the addition of Orlando City Soccer School South and Seminole locations, joining prior locations in Celebration, Hunter’s Creek and Kissimmee. The Seminole location will be housed at Seminole Soccer Complex, adjacent to the current training grounds of the ...
MLSnycfc.com

The Away End | Orlando City SC with Julia Poe

The 2021 MLS season is in full swing and next up for New York City FC is a trip south to face Orlando City SC. In the latest edition of the ‘The Away End’, we spoke to Julia Poe, a reporter for the Orlando Sentinel that covers both Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride.
MLSThe Mane Land

Oscar Pareja Says ‘New Guys’ Are Adapting to Orlando City

When the MLSPA player salary dump was released yesterday, many Orlando City fans took a peek at what some of the Lions were making and questioned why a few guys were making good money but were hardly seeing the field. These were mostly newer additions — striker Matheus Aias and wingers Alexander Alvarado and Silvester van der Water — who haven’t seen many minutes since their arrival.
MLSPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Unbeaten Orlando City looks for victory at D.C. United

After nearly two full years without a match against one another, Orlando City is taking to the road to face off against D.C. United on Sunday. The D.C. United team the Lions face this weekend is markedly different than the last team they played. The club hired new coach Hernán Losada in the offseason and just 14 players remain from the 2019 roster. But when the teams kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ...
MLSThe Mane Land

Lion Links: 5/7/21

How’s it going, Mane Landers? I hope you all are keeping nice and cool out there as temperatures keep climbing. Make sure to stay hydrated so you can make the most out of what should be a sunny weekend. Before we hop into today’s links, let’s wish Orlando Pride forward Sydney Leroux a happy birthday! With her birthday today and Mother’s Day this Sunday, it should be a nice couple of days for her. Now, let’s get to the links!
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. D.C. United: Final Score 1-0 as Lions get Road Win on Mauricio Pereyra’s Goal

Mauricio Pereyra’s goal just seven minutes into the match propelled Orlando City to a 1-0 win over D.C. United at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The Lions (2-0-3, 9 points) are unbeaten in five matches to start the season, which is the team’s best run since joining MLS. It was also just the team’s second road win over D.C. United (2-4-0, 6 points) and first at Audi Field.
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 4

We're serving up even more bangers in this mashup of spectacular goals that make up the Week 4 contenders for AT&T Goal of the Week. Among the offering this week is a Rubio Rubin bicycle kick, another Nani golazo, a wondrous Emanuel Reynoso free kick and a vicious volley from Kellyn Acosta. Cast your vote below or on Twitter.com/MLS.
MLSPosted by
Sportico

Vikings Owners Wilf Family Near Deal to Buy MLS Club Orlando City

The Wilf family, owners of the Minnesota Vikings, are nearing an agreement to purchase Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC from Flávio Augusto da Silva, according to multiple people familiar with the talks. The deal, which includes the team’s stadium and the NWSL’s Orlando Pride, could be announced as early...
MLSsoundersfc.com

Cristian Roldan's left-footed volley nominated for MLS Goal of the Week

Cristian Roldan loves to score golazos. The past few seasons have seen Sounders FC’s all-action midfielder score a host of long-range volleys. Roldan added to his collection in Week 5 as he unleashed a left-footed volley into the top corner from outside the box, securing a massive 1-0 road victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.
MLSchatsports.com

Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. New York City FC

Another week brings us another Orlando City game, and that means it’s time to get an idea of this week’s opponent from someone who knows them better than we do. New York City FC visit Exploria Stadium to play the Lions for the first time following that home playoff game last year. A date with NYCFC meant that I spoke with Christian Smith, managing editor of SBNation’s Hudson River Blue, and all-around good dude. As usual, Christian gave us a great look at the most recent edition of NYCFC.
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City Showed Improved Midfield Defense vs. New York City FC

Orlando City continued its undefeated start to the season with a 1-1 draw Saturday night against New York City FC. The result was disappointing for a team that played well enough to win but there were definitely some positives. One of those bright spots was the team’s midfield defense. Last...
MLSsoccerstadiumdigest.com

Orlando City SC sale in the works?

Reports have a Orlando City SC sale in the works, with the Wilf family–owners of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings and a minority investor in Nashville SC–buying out majority owner Flávio Augusto da Silva. The purchase would include the MLS squad, the NWSL’s Orlando Pride, Exploria Stadium and the Orlando City...