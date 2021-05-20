Orlando City midfielder Andrés Perea chases new goals in second MLS season

Orlando City midfielder Andrés Perea said it’s still sometimes hard to believe how much his life has changed in the last year.

Since he signed with Orlando in December 2019, the 20-year-old has become a regular starter and game-changer for the Lions, earning a first-ever cap on the U.S. men’s national team in the process.

“When I arrived to Orlando I had dreams to keep developing as a professional player, keep improving my game and improving myself as a person,” Perea said. “What I achieved last year has really exceeded my own expectations.”

Coming to Orlando was a homecoming of sorts for Perea, who was born in Tampa. Most of what Perea remembers about his childhood in Florida is consumed by soccer — his fondest memory, he says, is when he scored seven of his team’s eight goals during a match when he was 5 years old.

Not long after that game, his family moved back to Medellín, Colombia. Perea returned to Florida to briefly attend school, then visited four or five times as a child. But most of his youth was spent in Colombia, where he quickly grew as a young footballer guided by his most influential coach — his father.

Nixon Perea set the blueprint for Perea’s career. As a player, he represented Atlético Nacional and Colombia, the two teams with which Andrés grew up. After his career, he became a coach, training Andrés himself as the U-20 manager for Atlético Nacional.

For the first 14 years of his career, Nixon molded his son on and off the pitch as he rose through the ranks of their hometown club and the Colombian national team.

“He was able to teach me the things that I would need for the future in that position and make sure that I knew everything that I had going,” Perea said. “We always said that football runs through our blood.”

At 19, Perea broke away on a different path when he joined Orlando City on loan in 2020. But regardless of where he plays or the kit he wears, Perea said his father’s advice still impacts his play on the pitch.

He remembers a moment during a match when he was 10 that irreparably shifted his style as a player. When he was a kid, Perea says he was the type of player to just take off with the ball, zeroed in on the goal with no awareness of his surroundings.

During a match, his father pulled him aside with a simple plea — take a moment, scan the pitch for teammates and get the ball to someone else.

That reminder is still constant when he plays with the Lions — look up, find your teammate, make the unselfish play — and it directly impacted Perea’s style of play, transforming him into a midfielder who relishes in supplying his teammates with passes.

Perea has played in nearly every midfield position for the Lions, who are unbeaten with two victories in five games this season and host Toronto FC at 7 p.m. on Saturday. He has moved up to fill in for Mauricio Pereyra at the No. 10 position and played in more defensive roles. But Perea’s most comfortable place is in a double pivot, a formation that places two deep-lying midfielders in a line directly in front of the backline.

In this formation, Perea can circulate the ball from the defense to the attack, glueing the two sides of the game together.

After playing as both an attacking and defensive midfielder, Perea said he feels confident in his ability to challenge teams on both ends of the ball.

“I’ve been able to step into both of the positions that they needed me to and I’m happy with that because I am really comfortable in those positions,” Perea said.

Throughout the past year, Perea said coach Oscar Pareja has been essential to his growth.

The pair share a similar background — Pareja is also from Medellín and grew up playing for the Colombian national team.

Perea said the coach helped him to adjust to the United States throughout his first season, providing advice and support as he made the decision to switch his international affiliation from Colombia to the U.S.

On the pitch, Pareja didn’t box Perea into a particular role for Orlando City, giving him freedom to adapt itself to a variety of positions.

“He’s very free, he’s very confident and he can bring us a subtlety in the midfield,” Pareja said. “There’s still a matureness that will come because he’s still young.”

Pareja said he set high expectations for the young midfielder, who he believes could be playing in Europe and on the U.S. men’s national team within the next few years.

Those goals are shared by Perea himself, who hopes to become a consistent starter for the Lions this season. Yet despite lofty dreams for the future, Perea said he’s constantly focused on grounding himself in what he’s already accomplished by the age of 20.

“Looking back on it all, I think the Andrés of the past and all of the dreams that I had, I think that the younger Andrés would be proud of everything that’s happened, of the accomplishments that I’ve made, all the hard work that I’ve put in to get here,” Perea said.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Julia Poe at jpoe@orlandosentinel.com .