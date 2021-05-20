newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Walmart testing branded EVs for last-mile deliveries

By Mark Solomon
freightwaves.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) said it is testing a final-mile delivery service in its northwest Arkansas home market with its own branded electric vehicles. John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart’s U.S. division, briefly mentioned the service during the company’s Tuesday analyst call, which followed the release of its first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. A Walmart spokeswoman confirmed that the service is being piloted in the company’s hometown of Bentonville and in nearby Rogers. The trial began in January.

www.freightwaves.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Stores#Walmart U S#Walmart Inc#Service Delivery#Home Delivery#E Commerce#Wmt#Rogers#Evs#In House Delivery#Company#Self Driving Box Trucks#Online Orders#Ceo#Middle Mile Service#Bentonville#January#November#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Delivery Service
Related
Business Insider

10 graduation gifts that are eligible for free next-day delivery with Walmart+

This story was created by the Insider Reviews Team in collaboration with Walmart+. We earn money from our partners. Learn more. Walmart+ offers free next-day and two-day shipping to its subscribers. Graduation ceremonies are currently taking place across the country, and Walmart has plenty of gift options that can still...
Grocery & Supermaketchainstoreage.com

7-Eleven expands Instacart delivery availability

Consumers can now place orders for online delivery via Instacart at nearly 6,000 7-Eleven stores across the U.S. Building upon an initial pilot it launched at 750 stores in select markets in September 2020, the convenience giant is making Instacart delivery available across 33 states and Washington D.C. Customers across seven states - including California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, New York and Ohio - and Washington, D.C., now also have access to alcohol delivery from 7-Eleven stores in as fast as 30 minutes. The companies plan to scale alcohol delivery to more states and stores over the coming months.
Naples, FLFlorida Weekly

Amazon ready to deliver its last-mile station in Naples

Q: Do you know what’s going on at Beck and Bush in Naples? It’s a huge parking lot. Will it be used for employees for the new Amazon building?. A: While not exactly considered employee parking, the fenced-in parking lot completed in March at Bush Boulevard and Tollhouse Drive will be used for the offsite storage of vans for the new Amazon delivery station launching soon nearby at 8760 Davis Blvd. in East Naples.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Echoing Amazon: Walmart, Target try local package delivery

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walmart and Target are testing their own home package delivery services in the United States - stealing a page from Amazon’s play book - as e-commerce demand strains traditional carriers like United Parcel Service, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service. The move is just the latest...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
EconomyNBC Miami

Chinese Electric Car Company Xpeng Predicts Chip Shortage Will Last Another Quarter

BEIJING — Chinese electric car start-up Xpeng expects the global chip shortage will persist for at least another three months. Automakers around the world have had to cut production due to a shortfall in semiconductors, or chips. High demand for electronics, U.S.-China trade tensions and a major factory fire have affected the highly specialized industry's ability to manufacture enough chips.
Businessmarketingdive.com

Walmart to acquire virtual fitting room startup Zeekit

As online sales skyrocketed in the past year, Walmart is integrating a new virtual try-on feature to encourage more e-commerce sales in the future. The big-box retailer announced that it plans to acquire Zeekit — a female-founded startup based in Israel. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Denver, COinsideevs.com

Rivian's Amazon Delivery Vans Hit The Denver Area For Testing

According to a recent report in The Colorado Sun, Amazon's Rivian electric delivery vans have moved into the Denver, Colorado area to begin delivering packages as part of a growing test program. Rivian has plans to test its Amazon electric delivery vans in 16 locations throughout the US. We've seen...
EconomyBenzinga

TuSimple Reports Receiving 6,775 Orders For Its Self-Driving Electric Truck

Self-driving trucking company TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) said on Monday it scored 1,000 new bookings in April and added 1,200 in the first quarter, taking its total booking to 6,775 trucks so far. What Happened: The San Diego-based autonomous trucking company that raised $1.35 billion in a public offering last...
Economydcvelocity.com

TuSimple and Navistar to start manufacturing autonomous trucks in 2024

Penske, Schneider, and U.S. Xpress are among the major freight transportation providers that have reserved orders for autonomous trucks from self-driving technology vendor TuSimple and its manufacturing partner Navistar International Corp., the companies said Monday. San Diego-based TuSimple said it has received 6,775 reservations for the self-driving semis, and will...
Brookhaven, MSDaily Leader

Cash only at Walmarts nationwide

Shoppers should plan for a longer than usual wait at Walmart this morning as computer systems for the company have been down across all its retail stores. No debit or credit cards can be used — only cash — until sysyems are back online. Walmart employees at Brookhaven said they...
Economyfleetequipmentmag.com

TuSimple, Liberty Mutual partner to study safety benefits of autonomous trucks

David Sickels is the Associate Editor of Tire Review and Fleet Equipment magazines. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online. TuSimple and Liberty Mutual Insurance are partnering to assess the comparative safety of autonomous trucks. TuSimple and Liberty Mutual...
Industryfleetequipmentmag.com

Saia LTL Freight takes delivery of Volvo VNR Electric trucks

David Sickels is the Associate Editor of Tire Review and Fleet Equipment magazines. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online. Saia LTL Freight, a national transportation and logistics provider, recently took delivery of two Volvo VNR Electric trucks at...
RetailBoston Herald

Profits at retailers surge as Americans cast pandemic restrictions aside

At Walmart, sales of teeth whitener are popping as customers take their masks off. Macy’s says special occasion dressing like prom dresses are on the upswing as well as luggage, men’s tailored clothing and dressy sandals. And at Target, sales surged as vaccinated shoppers emerged from the coronavirus clampdown with...
Oklahoma City, OKproducebluebook.com

Giumarra tests autonomous truck delivery with AWG

LOS ANGELES – May 19, 2021 – The Giumarra Companies BB #:113366 today announced a revolutionary new logistics project in the fresh produce industry, an autonomous trucking test completed in partnership with San Diego-based autonomous trucking leader, TuSimple, and the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. BB #:101651.
Food & DrinksPizza Marketplace

Brands get own order/delivery option with Menuu, OnFleet partnership

Restaurants seeking delivery and online ordering solutions got a new option this week when online ordering and marketing engine, Menuu, began a partnership with delivery logistics software provider, OnFleet, to create the infrastructure needed to support restaurant digital operations, guest engagement and sales, a news release said. Designed to give...