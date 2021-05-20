Walmart testing branded EVs for last-mile deliveries
Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) said it is testing a final-mile delivery service in its northwest Arkansas home market with its own branded electric vehicles. John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart’s U.S. division, briefly mentioned the service during the company’s Tuesday analyst call, which followed the release of its first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. A Walmart spokeswoman confirmed that the service is being piloted in the company’s hometown of Bentonville and in nearby Rogers. The trial began in January.www.freightwaves.com