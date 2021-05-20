newsbreak-logo
Arcata, CA

Arcata works on plans to improve Old Arcata Road

By Mario Cortez
Eureka Times-Standard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arcata City Council received an update on the long-proposed Old Arcata Road improvements project at its Wednesday night meeting. The project proposes improvements for a nearly one-mile stretch of Old Arcata Road starting at the end of Samoa Boulevard through Jacoby Creek Road at its south end. The improvements...

