newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Wausau summer school enrollment spikes after mask requirement lifted

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419Nih_0a6BAlNM00
Wausau School Board President Pat McKee speaks during a May 10, 2021 meeting.

Enrollment for summer school jumped by 170 students after the Wausau School District shifted to a “masks optional” policy, officials said this week.

Wausau School District Administrator Keith Hilts said enrollment numbers for summer school change daily, but far more students enrolled after the change.

The mask policy changed May 10, ending the mandatory requirement at the end of the school year for indoor activities and immediately for outdoor events. During a Wausau School Board meeting that evening, Hilts cautioned against changing the policy to mask-optional before summer school launched, sharing concerns that parents who signed up to send their children to summer programs with the mask policy in place could withdraw their children. But School Board President Pat McKee, who voted for the change, said some parents chose not to send their children to summer school because of the mask policy.

Become a Member Today

Free for everyone. Funded by hundreds of readers like you.

Our inquisitive journalism challenges the powerful, shedding light where others won't - with no paywall, ever.

Join the Wausau Pilot & Review community to ensure your voice is heard.

Monthly

$7.50

$15

$30

Other

Your contribution is appreciated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance advises that fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks in most cases. But COVID vaccine rates for children are still low and only one vaccine, from Pfizer, has been authorized for emergency use in children age 12 and older. While young people have a much lower risk of severe Covid-19 than older adults, they can, in some cases, become very ill, and 308 children have died. As of May 13, more than 3.9 million cases of the illness had been reported among children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. That represents about 14 percent of all Covid-19 cases in the U.S.

McKee said he is pleased with the summer school enrollment trend.

“COVID introduced significant challenges to the educational process,” McKee said. “Summer school is one of the most effective tools we have available to help minimize the long-term impact.”

Data show virtual learning has had a devastating impact on some students, widening the achievement gap and resulting in a drop in secondary student performance.

In January, Dr. Jennifer Rauscher, director of secondary education for the district, shared data that show students with “F” grades jumped dramatically in the fall semester compared to 2019. The number of middle school students who received an “F” more than quadrupled since the year before. What’s more, high school student failing grades also nearly doubled, with 623 students receiving an F compared to 320 in 2019. Grade point averages also dropped, though not as precipitously, Rauscher said.

The numbers improved from first quarter to second quarter, after students had a choice to come back to school.

McKee said he is optimistic about summer school as a tool to help struggling students regain their footing and achieve success moving forward.

“Our district is fortunate to have dedicated and effective staff to coordinate and deliver our summer school programs,” McKee said.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Education
Wausau, WI
Health
City
Wausau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spikes#The Mask#Secondary Education#School Year#High School Students#School Activities#Wausau School Board#The Wausau Pilot Review#Covid#Enrollment Numbers#Middle School Students#Summer School Change#Summer Programs#Grades#Masks#Indoor Activities#January#Parents#Outdoor Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Stevens Point, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Community testing continues at UW-Stevens Point campuses

Free rapid-results COVID-19 tests will continue to be available to community members at all three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses this summer. Join the Wausau Pilot community. It’s free, and you’ll get special updates, exclusive event invitations and more. Starting Monday, May 24, BinaxNow antigen testing, with results available in...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

A new technique: Dialectical Behavioral Therapy in Wisconsin’s youth prisons -Next on WPR “Route 51”

Join the Wausau Pilot community. It’s free, and you’ll get special updates, exclusive event invitations and more. Wausau, Wis. – As the state correctional system grapples with the future of Wisconsin’s youth correctional facilities, a new therapy could transform the way juvenile offenders are treated. Supporters of dialectical behavioral therapy, or DBT, say the treatments could make a world of difference for both youth and staff at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, creating more positive outcomes for offenders. But corrections officials say implementing DBT will require a major cultural change that will pose significant challenges for staff at the Lincoln County facilities.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Fundraiser launched for injured Wausau baseball coach

Friends and family members of a well-known Wausau baseball coach who was critically injured in a fall are working to raise funds to help defray his medical costs as he fights for survival and recovery. Ron Carpenter, who managed and coached the Wausau All-Stars and the Wisconsin River Rats, has...
Stevens Point, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Mentoring led UW-Stevens Point graduate to career advocating for others

When she was 10 years old, an experience in Sierra Krueger’s life shaped her future. Her four years at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point brought it into focus. Her cousin, Amy Krueger, was among 13 people killed in a Fort Hood, Texas, shooting in 2009. As the family and community of Kiel, Wis., mourned the loss of a “fantastic person who really cared about everyone she met,” Sierra helped during the funeral. “I am the oldest of the young cousins, and my task was to distract the younger cousins.
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery: May 20, 2021

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances. If...
Wisconsin Stateuwosh.edu

With new Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders, UWO to give boost to Wisconsin schools

A new University of Wisconsin Oshkosh endeavor will strengthen children’s reading and writing education in northeast Wisconsin and beyond. The Center for Literacy Educators and Leaders offers a range of services to Wisconsin schools and school districts. The goal is to enhance the knowledge, skills and perspectives of PK-12 teachers to better prepare students with literacy skills necessary for success in school, in future careers and in their communities. Additionally, the Center will help school and school district leaders to develop and lead effective programs of literacy instruction.
Wisconsin StateFox11online.com

Wisconsin reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in more than a year

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin confirmed its fewest new single-day coronavirus infections in more than a year on Monday. The state Department of Health Services reported 116 new positive tests, the fewest since 87 were reported on April 13, 2020. Monday's 116 positives were 4.9% of the 2,345 people tested. The seven-day average of new cases fell to 424, its lowest level since March 23.
Wisconsin StateWISN

CDC's new mask guidance has impacts on rules in Wisconsin cities

MILWAUKEE — From city to city and store to store, there seem to be different rules about when to wear face masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention abruptly changed its guidance last Thursday, saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks. Local health departments and residents...
Madison, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID cases up 116, no new deaths: State officials

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 116 Monday, May 17, for a total of 606,274, state health officials reported. There have been 6,958 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday. Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,250...
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

58 people test positive for COVID-19 in Northwestern Wisconsin

They were reported as follows: 16 in Rusk County; 10 in each Burnett and Sawyer counties; five in each Douglas, Taylor and Washburn counties; three in Ashland County; two in each Bayfield and Price counties. No new cases have been reported since Friday in Iron County. Statewide, an additional 898...
Wausau, WIWSAW

Wausau nurse completes hike of Ice Age Trail

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Yolanda DeLoach knew when COVID-19 halted travel throughout the country that she wouldn’t be able to travel to hiking destinations like she was used to. That’s when she remembered that Wisconsin has one of only 11 National Scenic Trails in the country contained entirely in its borders.
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau to make final decision on Roc’s Place license next week

Following hours of testimony Monday, Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee recommended the a west-side tavern owner’s license be revoked for maintaining a “disorderly or riotous, indecent or improper” establishment with multiple fights and gun-related incidents. City officials say the tavern drew nearly two dozen police calls since 2019, several...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.