Minnesota-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks after being placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a right calf strain. The three-time American League MVP suffered the injury while running the bases during the first inning of Monday’s eventual victory over the Indians. The 29-year-old slugger was off to another phenomenal start at the plate, slashing .333/.466/.624 with 23 runs scored, eight home runs, 18 RBI and a pair of stolen bases across 146 plate appearances over 36 games. He also leads the major leagues in on-base percentage and OPS (1.086) this season. The timing of the injury is brutal for the Angels (and fantasy managers as well) since the team has lost 11 of their 17 games since May 1. It could potentially deliver a crushing blow to their playoff hopes. They’re currently five games under .500 (18-23 overall) and seven games behind the Athletics and Astros in the AL West division.