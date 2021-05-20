Listen now: Classical lullabies

Releasing to all streaming platforms May 6, “Medicine” is Sydney Mack‘s 3rd track to go viral on TikTok. Keeping with the post break-up theme, “Medicine” focuses on the ex who could use a little karma. The video announcing the release has racked up over 800,000 views. Written by Sydney, Keesy Timmer, Cassidy Lynn, and Tony McVaney, this song is for anyone who has ever been in a relationship that ended because of something that the other person did. Says Sydney, “We didn’t want to write it from a super spiteful place, but from more of a “happiness is the best revenge” place. This song has multiple layers– not only is it about wanting an ex to understand the hell they put them through, but it’s about finding happiness after heartbreak as well, understanding what you deserve, and not settling for less.”