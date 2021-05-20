newsbreak-logo
Corning, NY

West End Gallery to hold 'Unbreakable' showcasing

Corning Evening Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWest End Gallery, 12 W. Market St., Corning, will hold the special week-long showcasing “Unbreakable” from May 24 to 30. The showcasing will celebrate glass and resilience. Blown glass artists will include David Buck, Ross Delano and Aaron Rovner-Buck, all of Corning, and Paul Willsea and Carol O’Brien, of Willsea-O’Brien Glass in Naples.

