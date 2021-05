The interprovincial travel restrictions and quarantine requirements have resulted in some unexpected travel delays for horsemen that had planned to be ready to race next week. “There is so much that goes into the opening of the meet so it is disappointing for sure”, said Darren Dunn, the track's CEO. “However, we felt it was the responsible approach to give it another week to get everyone here safely, following all necessary protocols. Then we can start the season strong with the first racing program on the Victoria Day Monday.”