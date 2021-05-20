Special Weather Statement issued for Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Powder River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 423 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Broadus, moving northwest at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Olive.