Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 14:24:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR DELTANA AND TANANA FLATS * AFFECTED AREA...near Delta Junction. * TIMING...until midnight tonight. * WINDS...Southeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...60 to 65. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires will be possible.alerts.weather.gov