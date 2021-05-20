newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 14:24:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-21 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...from Donnelly Dome north. * TIMING...through midnight tonight. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...50 to 55.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Eastern Alaska Range#Eastern Alaska#Gusts#Fire Crews#Target Area#Severity#Fire Agencies#Severe Certainty#Midnight Tonight#Donnelly Dome#Lead#Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Environmentweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Uintah Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 22:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Uintah Basin RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 486 Humidities have recovered and though some gusty winds continue, critical fire weather conditions are no longer being met. The current Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PROWERS...NORTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES At 653 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest of Lamar, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lamar. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 22:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition sources and heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau .The Red Flag Warning has been extended until 2 AM Friday morning. Gusty winds 35 to 50 mph late this evening will gradually decrease overnight to between 15 and 25 mph for most of the region. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA......RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...zone 102. * TIMING...A Red Flag Warning has been extended until 2 AM MST Friday morning. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect again from 11 AM until 8 PM MST Friday. * WIND...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Southwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph will persist Friday. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity will have poor or marginal overnight recovery then will remain below 15 percent Friday.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, ALL OF 151, NORTHERN HALF OF 152, ALL OF 153, AND 154 EXCLUDING THE CHIRICAHUAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, ALL OF 151, NORTHERN HALF OF 152, ALL OF 153, AND 154 EXCLUDING THE CHIRICAHUAS The start time of the Red Flag Warning for today was adjusted and is now in effect from 10 am to 7 pm today. The adjustment was made to account for current and expected wind and RH conditions. The National Weather Service in Tucson has upgraded the Saturday Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...For today, most of southeast Arizona except western Pima county, eastern two-thirds of Cochise county and the southeast parts of Graham and Greenlee counties. For Saturday the warning is in effect everywhere from the Baboquivari Mountains eastward. * TIMING...For Today, from 10 am through 7 pm which should be the windiest time period. For Saturday, the warning is in effect from 10 am through 8 pm in the evening. * WINDS...For today, southwest 15 to 25 mph, with gusts around 35 mph. Local gusty and erratic outflow wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible around virga shafts or dry thunderstorms which are most likely from the Safford area North and East. For Saturday, winds are expected to be stronger at southwest 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8-15 percent rest of today and generally 5-10 percent on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control efforts. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
Hughes County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 01:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 02:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes; Sully A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SULLY AND NORTHWESTERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 251 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Overlook Rec Area, or 8 miles north of Fort Pierre, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grey Goose. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, ALL OF 151, NORTHERN HALF OF 152, ALL OF 153, AND 154 EXCLUDING THE CHIRICAHUAS RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED TODAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, ALL OF 151, NORTHERN HALF OF 152, ALL OF 153, AND 154 EXCLUDING THE CHIRICAHUAS The National Weather Service in Tucson continues the Saturday Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...Most of southeast Arizona, including everywhere from the Baboquivari Mountains eastward. * TIMING...Saturday, 10 am through 8 pm in the evening. * WINDS...Winds are expected to be stronger Saturday, from the southwest at 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5-10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control efforts. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
Grand County, UTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colorado River Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Environmentweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 04:15:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-21 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKDT TODAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Near passes in the Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until noon AKDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Grand County, UTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colorado River Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
San Juan County, UTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Utah RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 491 BELOW 7000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah below 7000 feet. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
San Juan County, UTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 22:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Utah RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 491 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 491 BELOW 7000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah below 7000 feet. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition sources and heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau .A belt of west to southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph will combine with low relative humidity to create another round of critical fire weather conditions over the San Bernardino County deserts up across the Lake Mead National Recreation area and northwest Arizona late this afternoon into this evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA * TIMING...Wind speeds will increase again late this morning through the afternoon and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect again from 11 AM this morning until 8 PM MST this evening. * WIND...Southwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity will be below 15 percent late this morning through early this evening.
San Juan County, UTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Utah RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 491 BELOW 7000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah below 7000 feet. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Grand County, UTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Colorado River Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 490 * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
Environmentweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 497 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * TIMING...Through 9 PM MDT Friday, with poor overnight recoveries. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition sources and heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau .A belt of west to southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph will combine with low relative humidity to create another round of critical fire weather conditions over the San Bernardino County deserts up across the Lake Mead National Recreation area and northwest Arizona late this afternoon into this evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA * TIMING...Wind speeds will increase again late this morning through the afternoon and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect again from 11 AM this morning until 8 PM MST this evening. * WIND...Southwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity will be below 15 percent late this morning through early this evening.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 RED FLAG WARNING FOR SATURDAY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST (NOON TO 9 PM NAVAJO NATION) FOR NORTHEAST ARIZONA AND THE NAVAJO NATION * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Buffalo Pass, Chinle, Dilkon, Eagar-Springerville, Ganado, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, Saint Johns, Shonto, Snowflake-Taylor, Window Rock and Winslow. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
San Juan County, UTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Utah RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 491 BELOW 7000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah below 7000 feet. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 11:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition sources and heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley; Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley .A belt of west to southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph will combine with low relative humidity to create another round of critical fire weather conditions over the San Bernardino County deserts up across the Lake Mead National Recreation area and northwest Arizona today. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA, THE MOJAVE DESERT OF SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY AND THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY INCLUDING THE LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA * TIMING...Wind speeds will remain elevated through this afternoon. * WIND...Southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values of 8 to 13 percent can be expected through early this evening.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition sources and heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST TODAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA * TIMING...Wind speeds will increase again late this morning through the afternoon and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect again from 11 AM this morning until 8 PM MST this evening. * WIND...Southwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity will be below 15 percent late this morning through early this evening.