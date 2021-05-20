newsbreak-logo
Shawnee County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Shawnee by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 17:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Shawnee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Shawnee County in east central Kansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 524 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, Pauline and Berryton. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

