Isn’t playing college or professional football hard enough? Apparently not for the fiercest of competitors. The big story of last weekend in the NFL was how Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf ran in the 100-meter dash in the USA Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open Sunday. While Metcalf failed to quality for the Olympics against many of the nation’s fastest sprinters, it of course begged the question of the sheer level of talent that exists for professional athletes, who can casually just jump in and run with the pack (or at least in the back of it) at an elite event.