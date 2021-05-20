AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)
AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.baseballnewssource.com