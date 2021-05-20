newsbreak-logo
AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

By Grant Hamersma
baseballnewssource.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Sells 58,495 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,133,370.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $103.92 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,031,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $103,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Cortland Associates Inc. MO Trims Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,553 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 0.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Symons Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.1% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$4.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.18 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $745,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Director Acquires $18,400.00 in Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Director Kenneth P. Fallon III purchased 20,000 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,902 shares in the company, valued at $234,509.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $61.43 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report sales of $128.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.01 million and the highest is $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.