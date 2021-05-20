AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.