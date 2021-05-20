qPULA Trading Management LP Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)
QPULA Trading Management LP reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.2% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.baseballnewssource.com