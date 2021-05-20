qPULA Trading Management LP Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

The stocks of INTC have been provided with a rating of “hold” by around forty-one different brokerages that have covered the company. According to a report, thirteen of the investment analysts have provided the company with a rating of sell, while eleven of them have given the company a rating of hold. Close to twelve different investment analysts have provided the company with a rating of buy. The price target of the company after a period of one year has been set at $63.29.