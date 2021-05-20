Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 37 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.baseballnewssource.com