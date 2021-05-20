newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 37 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

By Andrew Walz
baseballnewssource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

baseballnewssource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Inc#Adbe#Adobe Creative Cloud#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Trading#Trading Revenue#Stock Investors#Securities Trading#Sec#Concord Wealth Partners#Evp#The Goldman Sachs Group#Credit Suisse Group#Bank Of America#Bmo Capital Markets#Adobe Adobe Inc#Digital Media#Marketbeat Com#Adobe Stock#Adbe Shares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 872 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Position Lifted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report sales of $128.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.01 million and the highest is $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,769 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.13% of frontdoor worth $52,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post sales of $191.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.50 million and the highest is $192.33 million. The Macerich reported sales of $178.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix reported sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.
Stocks247wallst.com

Colonial Pipeline Hack Moves Cybersecurity to the Spotlight: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

The analyst said this about recently reported earnings:. CyberArk reported strong first quarter revenues and earnings per share of $112.8 million and $0.9 per share versus Wall Street’s $109.8 million and $0.4. Second quarter guidance was soft. SaaS transformation gaining momentum; a solid pipeline and secular tailwinds should drive long-term growth. We remain positive on CyberArk’s platform and reiterated Buy.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,802 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Align Technology worth $152,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Boosted by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,131,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $154,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,556 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goodwin Investment Advisory Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 26.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “. Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.