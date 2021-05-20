newsbreak-logo
DT Investment Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

By Andrew Walz
baseballnewssource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDT Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

baseballnewssource.com
#Xom#Equity Investment#Stock Investors#Trading Securities#Exxon Mobil Co#Xom#Horan Securities Inc#Clark Financial Advisors#Canton Hathaway Llc#The Goldman Sachs Group#Royal Bank Of Canada#Mkm Partners#Credit Suisse Group#The Thomson Reuters#Exxon Mobil#Exxon Mobil Daily#Marketbeat Com#Chemical#Bellwether Advisors Llc#Thomson Reuters
