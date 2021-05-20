newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.44 EPS

By Don Miller
baseballnewssource.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget (NYSE:TGT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

baseballnewssource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tgt#Toys#Quarterly Earnings#Earnings Estimates#Average Earnings#Morgan Stanley#Jefferies Financial Group#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Sec#Old Mission Capital Llc#Target Co#Target Daily Enter#Marketbeat Com#Tgt Shares#Target Stock#Analyst Estimates#Company Stock#Revenue#Equity#Retailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Dillard's (DDS) Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates in Q1

DDS - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the bottom and top lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also advanced year over year. Results gained from the acceleration of the vaccination program, an increase in stimulus money and favorable weather. Also, it marked record performances in gross margin and adjusted earnings. Moreover, enhanced inventory, reduced costs and strong liquidity contributed to quarterly growth.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.85 million. NYSE LTHM traded down $0.74 during...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cadence Bank NA Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 12,313 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Increased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Eagle Point Credit Co Earnings Preview

Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement. Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report sales of $128.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.01 million and the highest is $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Sells 58,495 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. 1,384,250 shares of the company traded hands,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. BOXL stock traded up $0.04...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.76. 67,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports. ACHV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 473 shares of the company’s...