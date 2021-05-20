Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.44 EPS
Target (NYSE:TGT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.baseballnewssource.com