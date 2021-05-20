Dialight (LON:DIA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Dialight in a research note on Wednesday. Shares of Dialight stock traded down GBX 4.23 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 300.78 ($3.93). 12,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,516. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 278.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 261.92. Dialight has a 1-year low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 346.84 ($4.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12.