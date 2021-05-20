Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $12.42 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)
Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.baseballnewssource.com