Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $12.42 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).