Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $12.42 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

By Andrew Walz
baseballnewssource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSalomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

baseballnewssource.com
#S P#Ijr#Ishares#Sec#Stock Investors#Equity Investment#Institutional Investors#Financial Investment#Stock Market Investors#Ishares S P Smallcap#Nysearca#Ijr#Sec#Salomon Ludwin Llc#Lake Street Financial Llc#Etf Profile#The Standard Poor#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Midday Trading
