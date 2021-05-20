newsbreak-logo
Keller Group (LON:KLR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

By Andrew Walz
baseballnewssource.com
 22 hours ago

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday.

