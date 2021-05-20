Keller Group (LON:KLR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.