Every day seems to shed new light on the feud between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Thirteen years after Brett Favre endured an unceremonious departure, his successor appears more and more likely to leave on similarly shaky terms. How, exactly, did we get to this point? When did all of the raging trade rumors first kick into high gear? As the Packers try to downplay the possibility of Rodgers heading elsewhere and the reigning NFL MVP apparently jockeys to control his own destiny, here's a timeline of what's gone down and what could come next: