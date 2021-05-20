1st ID soldiers, local first responders on leadership, valor in line of duty

To fight or to freeze? It’s a question that many would not willingly put themselves in a situation to answer, but for five particular 1st Infantry Division soldiers and local emergency responders, serving their communities and country felt like a calling.

The 1st Infantry Division on Wednesday hosted a valor leadership panel with the Riley County Police Department, the Topeka Fire Department and 1st Infantry Division Silver Star recipients as part of its ongoing Year of Honor programming. The yearlong observance recognizes the 37 service members who earned the Medal of Honor while serving with the 1st Infantry Division.

Wednesday panel participants included Capt. Erin Freidline, investigation division commander of the Riley County Police Department, Lt. Ryan Mellen of the Topeka Fire Department, and three 1st Infantry Division Silver Star recipients — Sgt. 1st Class Jose Arocha, Sgt. 1st Class Raphael Collins, and Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Miller, a former prisoner of war. A Silver Star is the third-highest military decoration for valor in combat.

The panelists shared some of their harrowing experiences while serving, what they thought it takes to be a leader in the line of duty and how others could support their peers in high-pressure situations.

Arocha earned his Silver Star in combat action while deployed to Afghanistan in 2011. He helped protect his fellow soldiers by killing an enemy combatant who had infiltrated the base disguised as a security guard. Arocha said at the time, he wasn’t thinking about a particular sense of responsibility but rather first and foremost whether his peers, who’d become like family to him, were injured.

“The action that I took I didn’t take because I felt it was my duty to do it at the time,” he said. “... At no point in my mind did it ever cross, ‘Would I get hurt doing this? Is this something that is going to lead to my demise?’ I knew that (our sergeant) was likely hurt, and I just needed to do everything that I could do at that time in order to make sure he wasn’t hurt anymore or God forbid passed away.”

Freidline said being able to connect with and mentor rookie officers is important in instilling trust and letting them know they can reach out. She herself has seen fatal vehicle crashes, resuscitated a child and had a hand in numerous police efforts against drug dealers and weapons traffickers, all things that can weigh heavily on someone over time.

In those instances, while talking with other officers who are going through similar experiences is helpful, Freidline said RCPD also offers debriefings with clinically trained experts after significant incidents. She said she tries to make it a point to show that it’s OK to seek help if needed.

“As maybe difficult as it is for me to relive or rehash something, I think that is leadership,” Freidline said. “I’m willing to go, I want you to go too.”

From significant incidents to routine service calls, she said she tells officers to treat them all with the same level of importance and go through their mental checklist of gathering information, assessing the situation, keeping everyone in sight and more. Freidline said responding to calls is an officer’s time to focus on someone else’s needs rather than their own.

“No one ever calls and says, ‘We are having a wonderful time, I think a police officer should stop by,’ it just doesn’t happen,” Freidline said. “When we go to those calls, we always go in with the concept of leave someone better than you found them. ... That’s what drove me to leadership, and I think what’s keeping me going every day is looking at that next generation coming up behind me.”

Collins, who earned his Silver Star by helping take out a number of enemy combatants in an ambush in Iraq in 2008, echoed Freidline’s comments that getting to know his subordinates on a personal level is important in building a level of trust that comes into play whether in combat or not.

“I believe that every soldier or person you come into contact with deserves an individual message,” Collins said. “If you’re forming that relationship with that person on an individual level, it’s easy to form those bonds. As a team you work on those individual things, you form a greater bond. The tasks and the shared hardship is going to come, but if you don’t understand or have compassion or empathy for those people on an individual level, they’re not going to trust you. At the end of the day, our job is life or death and you’re going to trust this person with your life.”