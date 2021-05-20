newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riley County, KS

1st ID soldiers, local first responders on leadership, valor in line of duty

By Savannah Rattanavong srattanavong@themercury.com
Posted by 
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 23 hours ago

To fight or to freeze? It’s a question that many would not willingly put themselves in a situation to answer, but for five particular 1st Infantry Division soldiers and local emergency responders, serving their communities and country felt like a calling.

The 1st Infantry Division on Wednesday hosted a valor leadership panel with the Riley County Police Department, the Topeka Fire Department and 1st Infantry Division Silver Star recipients as part of its ongoing Year of Honor programming. The yearlong observance recognizes the 37 service members who earned the Medal of Honor while serving with the 1st Infantry Division.

Wednesday panel participants included Capt. Erin Freidline, investigation division commander of the Riley County Police Department, Lt. Ryan Mellen of the Topeka Fire Department, and three 1st Infantry Division Silver Star recipients — Sgt. 1st Class Jose Arocha, Sgt. 1st Class Raphael Collins, and Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Miller, a former prisoner of war. A Silver Star is the third-highest military decoration for valor in combat.

The panelists shared some of their harrowing experiences while serving, what they thought it takes to be a leader in the line of duty and how others could support their peers in high-pressure situations.

Arocha earned his Silver Star in combat action while deployed to Afghanistan in 2011. He helped protect his fellow soldiers by killing an enemy combatant who had infiltrated the base disguised as a security guard. Arocha said at the time, he wasn’t thinking about a particular sense of responsibility but rather first and foremost whether his peers, who’d become like family to him, were injured.

“The action that I took I didn’t take because I felt it was my duty to do it at the time,” he said. “... At no point in my mind did it ever cross, ‘Would I get hurt doing this? Is this something that is going to lead to my demise?’ I knew that (our sergeant) was likely hurt, and I just needed to do everything that I could do at that time in order to make sure he wasn’t hurt anymore or God forbid passed away.”

Freidline said being able to connect with and mentor rookie officers is important in instilling trust and letting them know they can reach out. She herself has seen fatal vehicle crashes, resuscitated a child and had a hand in numerous police efforts against drug dealers and weapons traffickers, all things that can weigh heavily on someone over time.

In those instances, while talking with other officers who are going through similar experiences is helpful, Freidline said RCPD also offers debriefings with clinically trained experts after significant incidents. She said she tries to make it a point to show that it’s OK to seek help if needed.

“As maybe difficult as it is for me to relive or rehash something, I think that is leadership,” Freidline said. “I’m willing to go, I want you to go too.”

From significant incidents to routine service calls, she said she tells officers to treat them all with the same level of importance and go through their mental checklist of gathering information, assessing the situation, keeping everyone in sight and more. Freidline said responding to calls is an officer’s time to focus on someone else’s needs rather than their own.

“No one ever calls and says, ‘We are having a wonderful time, I think a police officer should stop by,’ it just doesn’t happen,” Freidline said. “When we go to those calls, we always go in with the concept of leave someone better than you found them. ... That’s what drove me to leadership, and I think what’s keeping me going every day is looking at that next generation coming up behind me.”

Collins, who earned his Silver Star by helping take out a number of enemy combatants in an ambush in Iraq in 2008, echoed Freidline’s comments that getting to know his subordinates on a personal level is important in building a level of trust that comes into play whether in combat or not.

“I believe that every soldier or person you come into contact with deserves an individual message,” Collins said. “If you’re forming that relationship with that person on an individual level, it’s easy to form those bonds. As a team you work on those individual things, you form a greater bond. The tasks and the shared hardship is going to come, but if you don’t understand or have compassion or empathy for those people on an individual level, they’re not going to trust you. At the end of the day, our job is life or death and you’re going to trust this person with your life.”

The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
447
Followers
151
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Riley County, KS
Riley County, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Line Of Duty#Valor#Emergency Responders#Military Officers#Soldiers#Medal Of Honor#Military Service#The 1st Infantry Division#Rcpd#Service Members#Sgt#County Police#Rookie Officers#Combat Action#Enemy Combatants#Numerous Police Efforts#Honor Programming#Leadership#Class Patrick Miller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Kansas StateWIBW

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office participating in Kansas “Click it or Ticket” campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the statewide Click it or Ticket campaign. From May 21-30, over 140 law enforcement agencies across the state will be aggressively enforcing seatbelt and texting laws. Shawnee County drivers can expect an increased police presence on county roadways around the clock.
Kansas StateWIBW

Kansas law enforcement agencies come together for remembrance drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several law enforcement agencies from across the state came together in Topeka on Saturday to honor law enforcement officers who have fallen. The remembrance drive is meant to bring together law enforcement agencies to honor fallen law enforcement officers in Kansas with a drive around the state capitol.
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Riley Co. Arrest Report Monday May 17

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DAVID NELSON PAIGE VOTER, 50, Manhattan, Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or execution and Criminal damage to property; Without consent value < $1000; Bond $2000.
Shawnee County, KSWIBW

All Veterans Memorial at Great Overland Station to seek repairs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The All Veterans Memorial at Great Overland Station could soon see some upgrades. Thursday Shawnee County Commissioners approved to allow Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation to solicit bids to repair the monument. Director Tim Laurent said the memorial’s condition is becoming a safety concern. Laurent says...
Manhattan, KSWIBW

Streets closed off in Riley Co. while fire crews battle structure fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -Manhattan Fire Department is currently battling a structure fire in Fort Riley. The Riley County Police Department posted on their Twitter page that streets from 1200 block of Yuma St. and the 400 block of South 12th St. are temporarily closed while Manhattan fire crews work on a structure fire.
Riley County, KSWIBW

Riley County siren Saturday morning a malfunction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is no threat currently in Riley County following their sirens going Saturday morning. A Facebook post from the Riley Co. Police Department said according to the Riley Co. Emergency Management, it was a malfunction and there is no threat currently. They apologize for the inconvenience...
Kansas StateUS News and World Report

Kansas Lobbyist Charged With Aggravated Battery for Crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Lobbyist James E. “Jim” Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint, filed May 6, charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed while driving under...
Riley County, KSWIBW

RCPD warns residents about sounds of gunfire coming from Ft. Riley

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning residents that the sound of artillery fire will be heard from Fort Riley until about May 22. The Riley County Police Department gave residents a heads up in a Facebook post regarding loud booms heard around the area on Thursday night. As its followers have said, “that’s the sound of freedom at Fort Riley.”
Ohio State1350kman.com

August trial set for Ohio man charged in 2019 hoax hostage threat at Lee Elementary

An August trial is coming for a 19-year-old Ohio man accused of calling in a fake hostage threat at Lee Elementary in 2019. Allen Kenna faces federal charges of interstate communication of threats and attempted use of an explosive device. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio has accused Kenna of calling the Riley County Police Department and Topeka television news stations to tell them he was holding a hostage at gunpoint inside the school building in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2019. A search of the school found no threat.
Topeka, KSWIBW

Topeka man arrested after being apprehended by US Marshals in Douglas Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Topeka man is in custody after US Marshals apprehended him in Douglas County. Tyson Smith of Topeka was being sought by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office following a shooting. On Thursday, the United States Marshal Service Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force located Smith at a campground near Clinton Lake in Douglas County. As officers from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Lawrence Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office approached Smith’s campsite, he attempted to run into nearby woods. A police dog was deployed to locate Smith, who was found about one mile away and taken into custody without further incident.
Shawnee County, KSWIBW

Shawnee Co. eases mask recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following suit with federal and state guidelines, Shawnee Co. is also loosening recommendations when it comes to mask-wearing and social distancing. Shawnee Co. Health Officer, Dr. Erin Locke released new guidelines Thursday afternoon that recommend unvaccinated individuals who are not able to maintain social distancing should continue to wear face-covering while in public spaces and when interacting in private spaces with unvaccinated individuals from other households.
Riley County, KSwamegotimes.com

05-12-21: 34 new COVID-positive cases in Riley County

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 12, 2021) Riley County has identified 34 new positive Coronavirus cases and 52 additional recoveries since the last report on May 5, 2021. The percent of positive cases for the week of May 2 was 1.6%. That translates to 17 of the 1,032 tests performed coming back positive. Please note 17 of the cases reflected in new cases and recoveries are older cases transferred to Riley County from other counties based on residency.
Manhattan, KSKWCH.com

RCHD to host youth COVID-19 vaccine clinic

RILEY CO., Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Riley County Health Department will host a youth COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pottorf Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, May 20, from 9 AM CDT – 4 PM There will be no charge. The clinic is open to the public·, anyone on or off...
Topeka, KSTopeka Capital-Journal

City of Topeka lifts mask mandate with exception of courts

Masks won't be required for people entering city of Topeka buildings, except the courthouse, starting May 17. Topeka lifted its mask requirements more than a month after Shawnee County lifted most of its mask requirements. The commission voted 2-1 on March 29 to lift the mask mandate's authority countywide, and voted 2-1 on April 2 to lift mask requirements in county-owned buildings, except for the health department and Department of Corrections facilities.