newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, KS

Residents cite 'critical race theory' for mistrust of potential USD 383 training program

By AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com
Posted by 
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVLHO_0a6B5MMD00
Robinson Education Center Photo by Jackie Dobson

A few Manhattan residents recited Bible verses as they expressed their concerns to Manhattan-Ogden school board members about a recently approved, and later withdrawn, purchase of educator training sessions on systemic racism and white privilege.

About 60 people attended the board meeting Wednesday, the vast majority of them only staying for public comment. Nine people shared their thoughts on why they felt a series of seminars on culturally-responsive teaching and learning from educational consulting company BetterLesson would lead to teachers imparting ideologies of critical race theory onto children. Critical race theory is an academic concept which explores how systemic racism shaped U.S. laws and how non-white people are impacted by those laws.

Board members approved buying virtual training curriculum during their meeting April 21. The total budget for this item was set at $61,500. District officials later rescinded the purchase during the May 5 board meeting because the money slated for the purchase couldn't be used in that fashion. Board president Jurdene Coleman said she and other members recently received emails from people who felt there was a lack of transparency with the original purchase.

Board member Curt Herrman said he was "kind of disappointed" in members of the Riley County Republican Party for placing a statement about the purchase in its newsletter on May 16. Herrman said the newsletter statement made false claims about the training program and the purchase itself, but he did not elaborate further on the content of the newsletter.

The letter states the local party's worry about the school board "spending scarce resources on factually inaccurate and inflammatory social justice indoctrination of our children."

John Matta, former Manhattan city commissioner, told board members he spoke with a local teacher about the training seminars. He said he agreed with the teacher’s assessment that the BetterLesson programs consisted of critical race theory training.

“This type of training doesn’t work, and in fact creates bias,” Matta said. “It reinforces the idea of categories (for people).”

Matta said while he and others weren't opposed to expanding education on diversity, equity and inclusion, he would instead want to see a training program based on “humanization, gratitude and optimism.”

Carmen Schober said she was concerned about the board’s attempt to implement the training, and that, as the granddaughter of Cuban immigrants, she is more than familiar with equity and inclusion rhetoric.

“This theory takes a critical lens to marginalized groups,” Schober said. “For this reason, it’s a very useful political weapon, but offers no value for people who want to address real issues.”

The BetterLesson virtual training sessions focus on identifying systemic racism in schools, defining concepts such as implicit bias and privilege, and exploring culturally responsive teaching methods. Participating educators also get one-on-one coaching throughout the school year. Coleman said as a board member, it is exhausting to receive "degrading" messages from community members claiming the board is trying to “replace the moral compass of families.”

“There are claims that we’re going against God,” Coleman said. “Claims that we’re wasting money or claims that we do not have ‘those problems’ here.”

Coleman said district officials have tip-toed around USD 383's negative data regarding the under-representation of students of color in advanced placement courses, or the disparities between graduation rates for students of different racial and socio-economic backgrounds. She said she did not have a sense of how the district would proceed. District officials have not yet responded to the Mercury's request for comment.

Valley Scharping brought a copy of the Bible with him as he addressed board members. He said kids should not be indoctrinated into thinking they have race-based bias or privilege.

“Power imbalance is not the root of injustice, sin is,” Scharping said. “Education is for teaching the God-given truth, and in reality this kind of program introduces racism into the teaching system.”

Board member Katrina Lewison said the board has a responsibility to work to create a district climate that values diverse thinking, mutual respect and teamwork, and to equip teachers with training to have more difficult cultural conversations.

“I’ve heard several people say we should judge people based on the content of their character,” Lewison said. “Great, but we must recognize the diversity in our backgrounds, and our unintentional biases.”

Herrman said he did not appreciate the judgmental tone from some residents who implied there was something illegal about the motion to approve the original purchase in April. He said those notions are “completely false.”

“To say we’re sinners (because of this issue) is unconscionable,” Herrman said.

Brian Willis posed a series of questions to board members as he stated his distrust of the BetterLesson programs.

“What’s the end game here, division?” Willis said. “I always thought it was unity and trying to make things better. … Frankly I expect better of you.”

Board member Darell Edie said he appreciates public input, whether he agrees with it or not. Board member Brandy Santos said being on the school board transcends any political differences that members may have.

“We’re trying to do the right thing, and whether we agree or not, I think our hearts are in it for the right reasons,” Santos said.

Board vice president Kristin Brighton said she would want to see more data on the racial and socio-economic disparities between students and encouraged the public to stay engaged on this topic.

College and Career Academy

Later in the meeting, board members nominated Brighton to serve on a committee charged with exploring the potential for housing a college and career academy in the Manhattan High School East Campus building.

In partnership with Manhattan Area Technical College, the board initially discussed the idea last November. Since then, MATC received a planning grant to develop a proposal for a facility which would be co-managed with the district. MATC president Jim Genandt said an interlocal agreement between the technical college and the district would need to be written to determine policies and funding sources. At the same time, committee members will look at the east campus building as part of a space needs assessment.

“It’s already set up for education,” Genandt said. “I think there’s a lot of ways we can use the existing layout effectively.”

The current project timeline has the committee meeting from June through September, with final recommendations to be shared with board members this fall. The tentative goal is for the academy to open in late 2023. The proposed academy would exist to give high school seniors expanded career opportunities and preparation.

In other business, the board approved:

  • A proposal for annual fire alarm inspection services by Tech Electronics of Topeka for $18,855.
  • Granting permanent utility easements on both the east and west sides of Eugene Field Early Learning Center to the Manhattan city government as a donation.
  • Buying new security systems for Oliver Brown Elementary and five other district buildings under construction or renovation from Tech Electronics for $80,562. Security systems are not covered by the 2018 bond issue; the district set aside $100,000 for security systems for these facilities.
  • Buying a projector system for Ogden Elementary from Cytek Media Systems of Topeka for $17,261.
  • A bid submitted by Kolde Construction of St. Marys for construction of concrete bleacher pads and site grading at both Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools for $98,665.
  • Transferring $138,542 from the district Adult Basic Education fund to the MATC Adult Education Fund, as part of the partnership between the two educational entities.
  • A final reading of the 2021-22 school year schedule.
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
447
Followers
151
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Society
Manhattan, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Society
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Adult Education#Usd#Manhattan High School#Critical Race Theory#Critical Theory#Basic Education#Technical Education#Public Policies#Betterlesson#Board#Cuban#Brandy Santos#Ogden Elementary#Matc Adult Education Fund#Cytek Media Systems#Career Academy Later#Program#Systemic Racism#Bias
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

KDHE: Kansas records 368 cases statewide

Kansas on Monday added 368 new cases, 22 hospitalizations and two deaths since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 312,073 cases, 10,510 hospitalizations and 5,040 deaths. Geary County confirmed three new cases since Friday for a total of 3,422...
Kansas Statek-state.edu

Kirmser Undergraduate Research Award 2021 winners selected

MANHATTAN — Excellence in research has earned several students at Kansas State University recognition through the eighth annual Kirmser Undergraduate Research Awards. In May, the award committee, made up of faculty from varying disciplines, rewarded outstanding undergraduate research in topics ranging from French to social work. Grand prize awards were given in three categories: individual freshman, individual non-freshman and group. The individual grand prizewinners received $1,000 each, and the group grand prizewinners shared a $3,000 award. Honorable mentions were also named in two categories.
Kansas State1350kman.com

K-State holds first in person commencement ceremonies since start of pandemic

Kansas State University held their commencement ceremonies at Bill Snyder family stadium over the weekend for 2020 and 2021 graduates. Graduates from the Fall and Spring semesters of 2020 who did have a commencement ceremony were invited back to join the 2021 graduates. The ceremonies began on Friday with the Graduate School and College of Veterinary Medicine.
Kansas StateDetroit News

Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

Topeka, Kan. – A Kansas House member was charged Monday with three counts of misdemeanor battery, accused of having made “rude, insulting or angry” contact with two teenage students in a classroom while working as a substitute teacher. The charges against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel arose from a student...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kan. GOP delegation: End increase in unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representatives Ron Estes (KS-04), Jake LaTurner (KS-02) and Tracey Mann (KS-01) today sent a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly calling on her to help get Kansans back to work by halting the increased federal unemployment benefits.
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Senator wants Kansas to end added federal unemployment benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eighteen states, including Missouri, are eliminating federal unemployment benefits. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants Kansas to follow suit. Marshall believes the added federal unemployment benefits, up to $300 more a week, may have served a purpose, but it's time Kansas opt out of the program. "I...
Manhattan, KSWIBW

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan relaxes visitation guidelines

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hosptial in Manhattan has relaxed some visitation guidelines. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it continues to aggressively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said leadership has updated visitation measures and continues to be committed to protecting patients, visitors, caregivers and associates at the hospital and clinic locations in the city.
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Wheatland HS students winners in Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON — U.S. Representative Tracey Mann announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. His office received more than 20 entries from high school students across the Big First. "It is my great privilege to announce that the winners of this year’s Congressional Art Competition for the First District...
Manhattan, KSPosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

City to consider bike rack installations at businesses

Manhattan city commissioners Tuesday will consider requiring bicycle racks at almost all city businesses. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Officials also will broadcast the meeting on Cox Cable Channel 3, the Manhattan city government website and Facebook. Chad Bunger, city assistant director of community development,...
Riley County, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Mask ordinance expires Sunday night

Riley County police have reminded the public that the City of Manhattan face mask ordinance is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. Starting Monday people will no longer be required to wear face masks inside City limits, in City buildings, or outside on City job sites. Thankfully, the threat of the coronavirus is decreasing in the Manhattan area, and the positivity rate in Riley County has been less than 5% for the past three months.
Kansas StateUniversity Daily Kansan

Kansas vaccinations exceed two million doses

Kansas has administered over two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, reaching the landmark just six weeks after Gov. Laura Kelly (D) opened eligibility for the vaccine to everyone 16 years and older. About 43% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Center...