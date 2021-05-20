newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, KS

Manhattan man charged with fraud after allegedly lying on COVID-19 relief business application

By Staff reports
Posted by 
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 23 hours ago

A Manhattan man allegedly defrauded a Wichita bank of about $127,000 in COVID-19 relief aid by claiming he had 15 employees when he had none, federal prosecutors said.

Clifford Townsend faces two counts of bank fraud, two counts of making a false statement to a federally insured bank and two counts of money laundering in U.S. District Court in Topeka.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that Townsend, the registered agent and CEO of Global Network Corp., lied on his Paycheck Protection Program application. The U.S. Small Business Administration program provided forgivable loans to businesses to help with job retention and COVID-19 related expenses during the pandemic.

Prosecutors said that Townsend claimed he had 15 employees with an average monthly payroll of $50,857 at his janitorial service company when he actually had no employees. He allegedly sent false monthly payroll reports and tax forms to Intrust Bank in Wichita.

Prosecutors said Townsend used the money to buy a BMW and wire $80,000 in a brokerage account under the company’s name.

Townsend will appear in federal court May 24.

The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
447
Followers
151
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Coronavirus
Topeka, KS
Coronavirus
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Health
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Coronavirus
Manhattan, KS
Health
Topeka, KS
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Fraud#Covid 19#Crime#Federal Prosecutors#Tax Fraud#U S Prosecutors#Wire Fraud#Global Network Corp#Intrust Bank#Office#Federal Court#U S District Court#Money Laundering#Covid 19 Relief Aid#Expenses#Tax Forms#Company#Forgivable Loans#Businesses#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Manhattan, KSPosted by
JC Post

RCPD: Suspects paid in fake cash, hit victim with handgun

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery in Manhattan. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of Dornoch Way in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report. A 22-year-old man reported two unknown men paid him for a pair of shoes he...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Police: Suspects paid in fake cash, hit Kan. man with handgun

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery in Manhattan. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of Dornoch Way in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report. A 22-year-old man reported two unknown men paid him for a pair of shoes he...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Parole denied for state trooper's killer, but just for three years

HUTCHINSON — Jimmie Nelms, the killer of Kansas State Trooper Conroy O'Brien, will remain behind bars, but that's only guaranteed for three years. "Obviously, I was happy that they are keeping him in prison for three more years," said Conroy's brother, Kelvin. "I was disappointed that they didn't take advantage of passing him for ten years, because they could have done that."
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kansas man accused of identity theft, forgery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. On May 12, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 Block of SE Maryland Avenue in Topeka, related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant,...
Manhattan, KS1350kman.com

RCPD Report: 5/17/21

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 800 block of Moro in Manhattan on May 14, 2021, at approximately 9:09 a.m. Officers listed a 22-year-old male as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect entered his apartment and stole a white Fender Player Telecaster guitar and a “starburst” color Jazz bass guitar. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,300.00. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.
Sedgwick County, KSwibwnewsnow.com

No Charges Against Sedgwick County Deputy

No criminal charges will be filed against a Kansas sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot an unarmed woman who refused to pull over during a high-speed police chase that began over a wrong license plate on a vehicle. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett released his final report concluding that the...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. woman accused in murder of her sister

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have made an arrest. Just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to an assist call at St. Joseph Hospital, 3600 E. Harry in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers contacted 34-year-old Joy Wilson and received information...
Kansas Statencadvertiser.com

Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member was charged Monday with three counts of misdemeanor battery, accused of having made “rude, insulting or angry” contact with two teenage students in a classroom while working as a substitute teacher. The charges against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel arose from a...
Topeka, KSwibwnewsnow.com

Lobbyist Faces Charges From Wreck

Lobbyist Jim Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed while driving under the influence, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. It also charges...
Kansas Statefox4kc.com

Deadly house explosion in Jackson County, Kansas likely from propane leak

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. — An explosion that killed a man and injured a woman in northeastern Kansas was likely the result of a propane leak, investigators stated. Emergency crews were called on May 11 to the sound of an explosion heard more than 10 miles away. When first responders arrived to the scene north of Holton, a house was found flattened and on fire.
Kansas StateMiddletown Press

Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Lobbyist James E. “Jim” Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint, filed May 6, charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed while driving under...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Sheriff reports cause of fatal Kansas home explosion and fire

JACKSON COUNTY—Authorities investigating the fatal home explosion and fire in rural Jackson County say propane caused the disaster, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. Just after 6p.m. May 10, callers notified the Jackson County Sheriff's office of a large explosion that could be heard over 10 miles away, according...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Police: Kan. man caught running from attempted knife attack

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a weekend altercation in Atchison. Shortly after 4p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block South 5th Street in Atchison involving a subject threatening a 51-year-old victim with a knife, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers...
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Riley Co. Arrest Report Monday May 17

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DAVID NELSON PAIGE VOTER, 50, Manhattan, Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose felony warrant service or execution and Criminal damage to property; Without consent value < $1000; Bond $2000.
Kansas Statewibwnewsnow.com

Texas Man, Company Banned From Kansas

A Texas man and his custom grain wagon company have been banned from doing business in Kansas, and ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution and $20,000 in penalties for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cody Ruddick, of LaVernia, Texas, doing business as...