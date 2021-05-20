Manhattan man charged with fraud after allegedly lying on COVID-19 relief business application

A Manhattan man allegedly defrauded a Wichita bank of about $127,000 in COVID-19 relief aid by claiming he had 15 employees when he had none, federal prosecutors said.

Clifford Townsend faces two counts of bank fraud, two counts of making a false statement to a federally insured bank and two counts of money laundering in U.S. District Court in Topeka.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that Townsend, the registered agent and CEO of Global Network Corp., lied on his Paycheck Protection Program application. The U.S. Small Business Administration program provided forgivable loans to businesses to help with job retention and COVID-19 related expenses during the pandemic.

Prosecutors said that Townsend claimed he had 15 employees with an average monthly payroll of $50,857 at his janitorial service company when he actually had no employees. He allegedly sent false monthly payroll reports and tax forms to Intrust Bank in Wichita.

Prosecutors said Townsend used the money to buy a BMW and wire $80,000 in a brokerage account under the company’s name.

Townsend will appear in federal court May 24.