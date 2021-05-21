newsbreak-logo
Alexandria, VA

Justice Matters with Bryan Porter: Lowering the stress level

By Editorials
alextimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNo law school class prepares a student for the stress and worry that is part and parcel of being a trial attorney. Criminal trials are dynamic things, and many factors are far beyond the control of the lawyers presenting the case. Matters as simple as whether a witness will appear...

alextimes.com
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

Our View: Overstepping their authority

Any issue involving public safety and race in the United States is inherently complicated. Racial injustice is clearly still with us, and that reality is rightly a key facet of every decision involving how our cities, neighborhoods and schools should be policed. That said, every significant policy of any kind...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
Alexandria, VAWTOP

‘Slice’ of life after new CDC guidance: Alexandria pastry shop embraces optional mask wearing

Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated in Virginia, and one local business is embracing the change. Tucked away in the Bradlee Shopping Center in Alexandria, Tess York is usually behind the counter at her family’s shop, the Alexandria Pastry Shop. The shop has been serving up sweets to the community for nearly 33 years, and many of the bakers have been there just as long.
Virginia Statecbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Virginia Statetysonsreporter.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

(Updated at 11:40 a.m.) Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Alexandria, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

Women’s Clinic Opens in West End of Alexandria

Elected officials from throughout the region gathered in Alexandria’s West End May 8 to celebrate the opening of two new Inova Health System community health clinics that will focus on women’s health and medical evaluations for sexual assault and human trafficking survivors. “We are honored to be able to expand...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia Statenewtoncountytimes.com

VA to readjudicate claims for possible herbicide exposure

WASHINGTON — Veterans who were previously denied service connection for an herbicide related presumptive condition due to lack of in-country Vietnam service will have their claims automatically readjudicated by VA. The department began readjudicating claims in April for Veterans who served in the offshore waters of the Republic of Vietnam...
Alexandria, VAalexandrialivingmagazine.com

Do Alexandria Residents Still Have to Wear Masks?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are fully vaccinated can largely stop wearing masks — and in the past two days, both the governor of Virginia and Alexandria officials have agreed. Saturday morning, Alexandria City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to bring the city in line...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Alexandria, VAVirginia Connection Newspapers

Remembering the Fallen in Alexandria

A somber crowd gathered at Alexandria Police Headquarters May 10 for a wreath laying ceremony to remember the fallen officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Held at the city’s Fallen Officers Memorial, the ceremony was sponsored by the Alexandria Police Foundation as part of National Police Week, which runs May 9-15.
Alexandria, VAthezebra.org

Alexandria Health Department Offering COVID-19 Vaccine to Ages 12 and Up

ALEXANDRIA, VA-The Alexandria Health Department (AHD) and other neighborhood medical sites are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 and up. Yesterday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved use of the Pfizer vaccine in 12-to-15 year-olds. Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine, and shots are administered three...
Alexandria, VAthezebra.org

Help Needed: Supporting ACPS Teachers Through the Donors Choose Program

ALEXANDRIA, VA-Teachers with Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) have received exactly $100,816 from grants as part of the Donors Choose program. This program helps them obtain classroom supplies and technology. Teachers in various subjects – from math and science to sports and the arts – have received items necessary for success.
Arlington County, VAWJLA

'A community benefit': VA vaccine coordinator on the impact of COVID vaccines for kids 12+

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Vaccinations of kids aged 12-15 are now officially underway in Virginia, as Pfizer's shot has now been authorized for adolescents. On Thursday, state vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane talked about not just how the shots will be administered, but also the potential impact: on schools, families, and the return to normal.
Alexandria, VAalextimes.com

Your Views: Amateurs overrule experts, expel SROs

On May 3, City Council, during an incredibly disjointed meeting, voted to cancel a decades-long partnership between the city and schools to remove our school resource officer program. This partnership has long been established as a tool that promoted school safety, student support services, mentorship and was a successful deterrent to discipline situations – to name but a few of the benefits.