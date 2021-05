Mass Effect Legendary Edition seizes you exactly one minute into the first game, from the very moment the title card drops. The camera pans over an impressive view of Earth from space and the dulcet tones of Keith David provide Commander Shepard's backstory as you view your custom Shepard in three-quarter profile while the iconic music swells (and you can't help but notice the improved skin and hair textures). Fade to black and a brief bit of text provides context for this trilogy - which many of us already know. Try to quell the squiggles of excitement writhing around your stomach like a thresher maw. It's been almost 15 years, but the opening sequence still slaps - except now it slaps in 4K.