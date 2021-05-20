newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Floribama Shore’s Nilsa Prowant Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Fiance Gus Gazda

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Welcome to the Floribama Shore family! Nilsa Prowant gave birth to her first child on Thursday, May 20.

The new mom, 27, revealed via Instagram on Thursday that she was in labor for 31 hours before her son, Gray Allen, was born at 1:56 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and is 19 and a half inches long.

“He is completely perfect in every single possible way. We are so blessed,” she wrote alongside a series of photos in the hospital. “Thank you God for our beautiful baby boy 💙 this is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams. ✨.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CvFix_0a6B3Wrp00
Gus Gazda and Nilsa Prowant with son Gray Allen. Courtesy of Nilsa Prowant/Instagram

The reality star debuted her baby bump in December 2020, writing via Instagram: “Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light. Our greatest adventure is about to begin. I’ve waited so long for you.”

The Florida native posed for pictures with then-boyfriend Gus Gazda at the time, showing off her stomach in a white dress. She held a sign reading, “Baby Gazda. Coming 2021.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbMGC_0a6B3Wrp00
Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda Courtesy of Nilsa Prowant/Instagram

Later that same month, the couple used blue confetti cannons to share the sex of their upcoming arrival. “Our faces say it all! I can’t help but to think my dad had a hand in this,” Prowant gushed via Instagram. “Our baby boy has been a saving grace for me. When I was at my lowest point, I found out I was expecting. It was a reminder that my dad is still with me and does not want my life to stop, but that with this baby, it’s just beginning for Gus and I. I know my dad is looking down on me with the biggest smile.”

Lesley Anne Murphy, More Pregnant Stars Celebrate Baby Showers: Party Pics

The MTV personality was “on cloud nine” the following month when Gazda got down on one knee. The bride-to-be revealed their baby boy’s name in her Instagram announcement, writing, “I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon.”

The makeup artist celebrated two separate baby showers in February amid the coronavirus pandemic — one with her fiancé’s family and another with her own. She and Gazda also threw a joint “diaper party.”

As she neared the end of her third trimester, Prowant opened up about learning to “embrace” her pregnancy body.

“A pregnant women’s body is magical,” the former stylist captioned a March Instagram photo in a yellow bikini. “Moms to be: this is your reminder that you are creating a miracle. Embrace your body, love your body, even on the days you don’t want to get out of bed … remember what your body is doing.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Sex#Baby Boy#The Boy#The Third Man#Hot Hollywood#Mtv#Then Boyfriend Gus Gazda#Baby Gazda#Pictures#Party Pics#February#Blue Confetti Cannons#Moms#Bed#Instagram Announcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Ashley Tisdale reveals first photos of baby daughter's face

'High School Musical' star Ashley Tisdale has revealed the first photos of her baby daughter Jupiter's face six weeks after giving birth. Ashley Tisdale has revealed the first photos of her daughter Jupiter's face. The 35-year-old actress and singer - who welcomed her baby girl into the world six weeks...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Sadie Robertson Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson is a mom! The 23-year-old Duck Dynasty star gave birth to her and husband Christian Huff's first child, a baby girl named Honey James Huff on Tuesday, May 11. On Instagram, she shared a carousel of photos of their baby girl, writing, "we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey. the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21." Sadie and Christian, 22, have been married since November 2019. They announced on social media last October that she was pregnant with their first child. Weeks later, she revealed on Instagram that she recently spent time in the hospital after...
TV & VideosScreenrant.com

90 Day Fiancé: Angela Deem Remembers Late Mom Glenda On Mother's Day

Weight loss queen of 90 Day Fiancé Angela Deem wished all of her Instagram followers a happy mother’s day but not before posting a sweet tribute to her late momma Glenda Standridge. It was during her debut on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2 that Angela first introduced her family to TLC, including kids Scottie and Skyla, her six grandkids, and ailing mother Glenda. The reality show had documented Angela flying to Nigeria for the first time to propose to Michael. And unfortunately, it was just a week after Angela married Michael on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that Glenda passed away.
Musicnolangroupmedia.com

Jason Derulo welcomes first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes. The 31-year-old singer became a dad earlier this month after the model gave birth to their son Jason King Derulo, and the new mum admitted her life has "more meaning" after the new arrival. Alongside some photos of his...
CelebritiesPage Six

Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli welcome baby girl

Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli have a daughter. The “Orange Is the New Black” star revealed in a Mother’s Day post that the couple welcomed a baby girl named George Elizabeth last month. “Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for...
Celebritiestucsonpost.com

Christina Milian welcomes baby no. 3

Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): American actor Christina Milian has welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Kenna. According to E!News, this marks the 39-year-old star's second baby with her boyfriend Matt Pokora. In January last year, the couple was blessed with a son whom they named Isaiah. Christina is also mom to 10-year-old Violet Madison, who she shares with her ex-husband American singer-songwriter The-Dream.
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

Who is Josh Buoni from Floribama Shore? Meet Jeremiah's brother!

Josh Buoni, aka Jeremiah Buoni’s brother, arrived at the Floribama Shore house recently. So, who is he and what is his age?. The MTV series follows the everyday reality of eight friends, who head to the Florida Panhandle to spend their summer together. From gossip, parties and drama, there’s usually...
CelebritiesPosted by
Closer Weekly

Jennifer Love Hewitt Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 3: A ‘Surprising Gift’

Jennifer Love Hewitt is pregnant with her third child! The Ghost Whisperer star revealed she’s expecting baby No. 3 with husband Brian Hallisay on Tuesday, May 18. “Oh baby! We have another one on the way,” Jennifer, 42, wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie holding a positive pregnancy test. “So excited to finally share this news with all of you. Thank you @clearblue for being part of our journey and giving us a platform to share this news!”
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelor in Paradise’s Astrid Loch Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Fiance Kevin Wendt After Undergoing IVF

A mini Bachelor Nation member is on the way! Astrid Loch is pregnant with her and fiancé Kevin Wendt’s first child. “A dream come true,” Loch captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Wendt showing off ultrasound pics on Sunday, May 9. “One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn’t wait to have our own. When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel.”
Celebritiesrealitytitbit.com

When is Nilsa due? Floribama Star's baby and pregnancy updates!

Nilsa Prowant is one of MTV’s Floribama Shore cast members, who has previously revealed she is pregnant. So, when is she due?. She makes up one of eight stars who move into a summer home together – the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, namely Panama City Beach. The...
CelebritiesPage Six

‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn gives birth to first child

“Selling Sunset” just got a new sidekick. Christine Quinn, who stars on the real estate reality show, welcomed her first child, a boy named Christian Georges Dumontet, with husband Christian Richard. “Baby C is more precious that I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait...