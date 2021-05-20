Floribama Shore’s Nilsa Prowant Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Fiance Gus Gazda

Welcome to the Floribama Shore family! Nilsa Prowant gave birth to her first child on Thursday, May 20.

The new mom, 27, revealed via Instagram on Thursday that she was in labor for 31 hours before her son, Gray Allen, was born at 1:56 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and is 19 and a half inches long.

“He is completely perfect in every single possible way. We are so blessed,” she wrote alongside a series of photos in the hospital. “Thank you God for our beautiful baby boy 💙 this is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams. ✨.”

Gus Gazda and Nilsa Prowant with son Gray Allen. Courtesy of Nilsa Prowant/Instagram

The reality star debuted her baby bump in December 2020, writing via Instagram: “Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light. Our greatest adventure is about to begin. I’ve waited so long for you.”

The Florida native posed for pictures with then-boyfriend Gus Gazda at the time, showing off her stomach in a white dress. She held a sign reading, “Baby Gazda. Coming 2021.”

Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda Courtesy of Nilsa Prowant/Instagram

Later that same month, the couple used blue confetti cannons to share the sex of their upcoming arrival. “Our faces say it all! I can’t help but to think my dad had a hand in this,” Prowant gushed via Instagram. “Our baby boy has been a saving grace for me. When I was at my lowest point, I found out I was expecting. It was a reminder that my dad is still with me and does not want my life to stop, but that with this baby, it’s just beginning for Gus and I. I know my dad is looking down on me with the biggest smile.”

The MTV personality was “on cloud nine” the following month when Gazda got down on one knee. The bride-to-be revealed their baby boy’s name in her Instagram announcement, writing, “I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon.”

The makeup artist celebrated two separate baby showers in February amid the coronavirus pandemic — one with her fiancé’s family and another with her own. She and Gazda also threw a joint “diaper party.”

As she neared the end of her third trimester, Prowant opened up about learning to “embrace” her pregnancy body.

“A pregnant women’s body is magical,” the former stylist captioned a March Instagram photo in a yellow bikini. “Moms to be: this is your reminder that you are creating a miracle. Embrace your body, love your body, even on the days you don’t want to get out of bed … remember what your body is doing.”

