Yes, It's Little Mix, Galantis & David Guetta On The Same Track: Behold 'Heartbreak Anthem'
Typically, breakups stink. You wade through the emotional sludge of hurt feelings and heartache, spending nights you used to share with your object of affection instead watching Netflix, eating chips and going to bed early. It's rarely exciting and not always pretty. Sometimes though, those janky relationships just slough off like dead skin and you emerge out the other side sleeker, chicer, happier and more evolved.www.billboard.com