Tiger King's Jeff and Lauren Lowe Have Nearly 70 Big Cats Seized from Their Oklahoma Zoo

By Gabrielle Chung
People
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than five dozen big cats were seized by federal authorities during a raid at an Oklahoma zoo belonging to Jeff and Lauren Lowe, officials announced on Thursday. The couple, who appeared in Netflix's docu-series Tiger King, have been accused of violating the Endangered Species Act (ESA) after an investigation found instances of animal mistreatment at their Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

