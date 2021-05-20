newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

AG asks Kentucky’s high court to rehear DUI case

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A recent Kentucky Supreme Court ruling will create a barrier to prosecuting many DUI cases, making the roads less safe, the attorney general said as he seeks another hearing.

The rehearing petition from Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office came on the same day that the high court’s ruling came into play in a Kentucky lawmaker’s case Wednesday. Republican state Rep. Derek Lewis was acquitted of operating a vehicle under the influence.

The Supreme Court ruling was cited in a successful defense motion that prevented the prosecutor from presenting Lewis’ blood-test refusal to the Laurel County jury.

Lewis was arrested near his home and charged with drunken driving a couple of hours after the 2020 General Assembly session had adjourned.

Last month, the state’s high court ruled that a defendant’s refusal to submit to a warrantless blood test cannot be used as evidence to help prove guilt or to seek stiffer punishment.

Prosecutors also cannot introduce such refusals at trial to explain away the lack of evidence regarding a suspect’s blood-alcohol level, the divided court said. The long-running case stemmed from a DUI arrest by Owensboro police several years ago.

Cameron’s petition requesting a rehearing of the Owensboro case said the ruling will “stand as a barrier” to prosecuting many impaired driving cases, Assistant Attorney General Mark Barry said. The ruling has “turned Kentucky’s statutory scheme on its head by incentivizing refusals in DUI cases, rather than compliance with statutorily authorized blood tests,” he said.

“Unless the court revisits its opinion, Kentucky roads will be less safe from impaired drivers,” Barry said.

The court’s majority cited Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures, but Barry said such safeguards don’t require prosecutors “to operate at such a disadvantage.”

The prosecutor in Lewis’ case, Assistant Laurel County Attorney Bruce Bentley, said Thursday he didn’t know what impact the high court ruling had on the outcome of Lewis’ trial.

“In any one particular case, I don’t know what issue the jury hangs its hat on in determining whether a particular defendant — in this particular instance Mr. Lewis — was or was not guilty,” he said.

But more broadly, the Supreme Court ruling could make it more difficult for prosecutors to “give the jury the full picture” of a DUI case, Bentley said in a phone interview.

“Because as prosecutors, we’re not going to be able to present what I believe is to be a pretty relevant fact -- that a defendant in a DUI case ... refused a requested blood-test,” he said. “We can’t explain to the jury that’s why we don’t have that as available evidence to them.”

“It creates ambiguity in the jury’s mind as to why we don’t have the test,” Bentley added. “As a prosecutor, I don’t like ambiguities.”

Bentley said he was pleased the attorney general filed the rehearing petition with the Supreme Court. If necessary, he said he hopes the legislature takes up the issue during the 2022 session.

Lewis’ defense attorney, Conrad Cessna, said the Supreme Court ruling doesn’t prevent the introduction of such evidence at DUI trials.

“There is an avenue for the commonwealth — they’ll just have to follow what the ruling says,” he said in a phone interview Thursday. “It just says that there are less-intrusive means available, which are Intoxilyzers and breath tests. Or they can get a warrant for the defendant’s blood.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

461K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Legislature#Kentucky Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#State Court#County Court#Trial Court#High Court#Court Hearing#Ag#Ap#Republican#General Assembly#Conrad Cessna#Intoxilyzers#Rehear Dui#Dui Cases#Court Ruling#Dui Trials#Attorney General
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawmakers focus on justice reform, guns as session wanes

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers passed hundreds of bills this week to reform the criminal justice system, boost funding for K-12 schools and ban “ghost guns.”. They’re expected to work long days until May 31, when the four-month legislative session is scheduled to adjourn. The Democratic-controlled statehouse has already passed dozens of priority bills, but the fate of several major proposals — about energy infrastructure, mail-in voting and laid-off workers who want the jobs they had before the pandemic — remains up in the air.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WFPL

Kentucky COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases have declined for three weeks in a row. In his Monday briefing on coronavirus, Beshear said the state is on track to do away with its mask mandate by June 11, but there will be exceptions. Masks will still be required in health care settings and some businesses […]
Kentucky StateWCPO

LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's update on vaccinations, COVID-19

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on vaccinations, regulations and COVID-19 in the state. On Friday, when Beshear last addressed the state, he announced that Kentucky businesses, venues and events can return to full capacity starting June 11. The state's mask mandate will also be lifted on that day, except in "places where people are most vulnerable," Beshear said.
Kentucky State935wain.com

Gov. Beshear: 1,927,168 People Have Received At Least Their First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose In Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 17, 2021) – On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky StateKFVS12

Ky. to end capacity restrictions and mask mandate June 11

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Monday, May 17, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54 percent of all Kentucky adults and 80 percent of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky announces 2,750 jobs, many in Warren County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the commonwealth’s economic outlook continues to strengthen as the number of new jobs announced by private-sector businesses trends upward. Year-to-date, businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs...
Kentucky Statewdrb.com

Tax Day: Kentucky did not follow feds with unemployment break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who received unemployment benefits last year might have noticed when filing 2020 tax returns due today, the federal government provided a substantial tax break for income from jobless benefits. But Kentucky did not follow 18 other states in giving residents...
Kentucky StateKFVS12

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky’s economic outlook continues to strengthen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear said the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time jobs continues to strengthen the commonwealth’s economic outlook. That’s nearly double the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. The governor said businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Kentucky StateWHAS 11

More than 1.9M vaccinated in Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination efforts and other related content across Kentucky for the week of May 17, 2021. Monday, May 17. Since the start of the pandemic, Kentucky has reported 452,537 cases of COVID-19. On Sunday, the state...
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Kentucky’s 2,750 announced jobs continue upward trend: Governor

​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Year-to-date, Kentucky businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition...
Kentucky Statefoxlexington.com

Some Kentucky counties still have very low vaccination numbers

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WDKY) – Some parts of Kentucky are still seeing very low vaccination numbers. The CDC reports that some counties, such as Laurel, have less than 30 percent of their population vaccinated. Health leaders say it could be COVID fatigue, or still, fear of the vaccine. Dalton Gilbert...