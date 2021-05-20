newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Latest Oregon revenue forecast this week shows surging state coffers and ‘kicker’ credits

yachatsnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Oregon’s state budget, and for Oregon taxpayers, it appears everything’s coming up roses these days. An economic surge as the coronavirus pandemic wanes will produce $1 billion more for state coffers than state economists projected just three months ago. That will be enough to boost state spending, without cuts, as lawmakers finish work on the state budget for the next two years.

yachatsnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Tax Revenue#State Spending#Tax Cuts#State Budget#The Oregon Health Plan#Oregonians#Democrats#Republicans#State Coffers#Oregon Taxpayers#Oregon Tax Filings#Oregon Returns#State Economists#Household Income#Tax Liability#Lawmakers#Investments#Payments#Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Senate
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
Oregon StateCourier News

The Latest: Oregon to follow CDC guidance on mask-wearing

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced that the state will immediately follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which ease indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people. Brown said in a video statement Thursday that the new CDC guidance means Oregonians...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Oregon weekly unemployment claims declined last week

New weekly unemployment claims in Oregon declined last week compared with the previous week, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. New claims, a proxy for layoffs, dropped to 10,993 in the week ending May 1, down from 11,390 the week before, the labor department said. There were 48,120 new...
Oregon StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Latest: Oregon sets vaccination targets for reopening

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's government has set vaccination targets that officials hope will lead to the reopening of the state's economy. Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday most statewide pandemic restrictions will be lifted when 70% of Oregon's residents 16 and older get the first coronavirus vaccine dose. In addition, individual counties can move into the "lower risk" category for restrictions once 65% of the area's eligible population is vaccinated.
Oregon StateEast Oregonian

Oregon COVID-19 trends slowing, Eastern Oregon shows mixed results

SALEM — Eastern Oregon showed a mixed set of results under the latest weekly COVID-19 risk level numbers released by the Oregon Health Authority on Monday, May 10. Because of the wide difference in population, a smaller county’s numbers can often show wide swings based on smaller samples. The state has often put counties in lower levels than the statistics might indicate because of underlying information.
Businessbizjournals

State revenues continue topping forecast

Florida had an eighth consecutive month of tax revenues topping forecast amounts, as federal stimulus money continued pumping into the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic. In a report released Wednesday, the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research reported March general-revenue collections came in $299.6 million above an estimate included in a December forecast. That came even though tourism and hospitality-related industries continued to lag in the recovery.
Salem, ORPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Oregon Church Linked to 74 Cases of COVID-19 Amid Statewide Surge

According to health officials, 74 cases of COVID-19 have been traced back to a single church in Oregon. The Peoples Church in Salem, which is still holding in-person events and services, is now considered Oregon’s eighth-largest active workplace outbreak. Photos from recent services at the church appear to show parishioners gathered without masks or social distancing. In a video statement released last month, Executive Pastor Todd Murray acknowledged Oregon’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases but said the church is frequently cleaned, emphasizing the “sanitizing” of “frequently touched surfaces,” despite nearly year-old CDC guidance that says the virus is unlikely to spread that way. The Peoples Church was recently part of an effort to overturn Governor Kate Brown’s public health restrictions, on the grounds that it violates the constitutional right to religious freedom. While other states have seen numbers decline in recent weeks, Oregon’s cases steadily rose during the month of April.
BusinessWashington Times

Biden's capital gains tax rate plan a formula for economic suicide

Did you receive 4.2% interest (the inflation rate) on your bank account this past year? More likely it was under 2%, on which you had to pay “income” tax, even though you lost money in inflation-adjusted terms. The Constitution gives Congress the power: “To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof.”...
PoliticsSilicon Valley

Gov. Newsom proposes massive spending as state coffers overflow

When Gov. Gavin Newsom offered his preliminary budget proposal in January, he noted a reversal of fortune that had turned a projected pandemic-induced $54.3 billion shortfall into a $15 billion surplus, but even so, called California’s future “tenuous” and preached “prudence” and “fiscal discipline.”. No more. While the state’s catastrophic...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Home prices jump by double-digits in Q1

Home prices keep making strong gains with almost every major metro area in the U.S. seeing a year-over-year home increase in the first quarter. Those gains were in the double-digits in 89% of those metros areas too, the National Association of Realtors reported Tuesday. Nationwide, the median existing single-family home...
Politicscapitolfax.com

Mendoza argues for state credit upgrade

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is asking the nation’s three major credit rating agencies to reconsider the state’s credit rating with an eye toward a possible upgrade. In an April 28 letter to executives at Moody’s Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings, Mendoza argued that Illinois has virtually eliminated...
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs sales tax revenue surges in April

In a sign that Colorado Springs' economy is roaring back from the pandemic, city sales tax revenue surged in April to the second highest monthly total on record, the city's Finance Department reported Friday. The $18.9 million collected last month, which reflects sales made in March, was up 42.3% from...
Trafficrebelnews.com

U.S. gas prices rise to highest levels in over 6 years amid ongoing shortage due to pipeline closure

The American national average price of gasoline has skyrocketed to its highest level this week since 2014, and is set to continue rising in the short-term. “On the week, the national gas price average jumped six cents to $2.96,” the American Automobile Association (AAA) reported on Monday. “If the trend continues, an increase of three more cents would make the national average the most expensive since November 2014 –the last time we saw average prices at $2.99 and higher.”
BusinessBemidji Pioneer

Consumer prices leap at fastest rate since 2008

ST. PAUL — Consumer prices in the U.S. jumped 4.2% last month from April 2020, according to a new U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report, the largest 12-month increase observed in 13 years. Similar increase were seen last month in the Midwest, where the price of goods was up 4.9%...
Trafficdeseret.com

Why gas is so expensive right now

Gas prices across the country are rising, so people are flocking to the pumps to get their fill before the price tag soars. A recent ransomware attack led to a shutdown at the Colonial Pipeline, which helps with the supply of gasoline across the country, according to CNN. As a...