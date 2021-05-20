newsbreak-logo
Yachats, OR

Yachats Brewing and Yachats News offering incentive for J&J vaccine walk-ins Friday at Yachats clinic

yachatsnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Ohio there’s a $1 million weekly lottery that newly vaccinated people can enter. In New York City, the mayor offered burgers and fries from Shake Shack for anyone getting a COVID-19 vaccine. In Yachats on Friday, people who show up to receive the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine will...

yachatsnews.com
Columbian

Long lines return to COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Oregon Convention Center

Demand for COVID-19 vaccine rebounded in a big way Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center, leaving clinic staff shorthanded and metro-area residents with long waits. Sunday marked the first weekend day of operation at the Northeast Portland clinic since federal and state health officials approved vaccinations for kids age 12 to 15.
Oregon Stateoregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, May 17

Friday, OHA reported that 37,164 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,318 doses were administered on May 13 and 12,846 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 13. The seven-day running average is now 32,278 doses per day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,901,445 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,452,653 first and second doses of Moderna and 118,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,552,152 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,033,360 people who have had at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,250,495 doses of Pfizer, 1,833,420 doses of Moderna and 266,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday 5/17 -KCC Awarded $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant To Provide More Job Seeker And Workforce Development Services

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Coronavirus updates Monday: Weekly Oregon cases down 15.5%

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Oregon StateKCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Oregon Statefoodtruckoperator.com

Oregon food truck gets new name, new owner

The former Coyote Creek Concession food truck, in Lakeview, Oregon, now has a new name and a new owner. Bill Sande purchased and reopened the truck as Toppy's, according to a Lake County Examiner report. The ex-Marine learned to cook as part of a team and then served as a...
Lincoln County, ORThe News Guard

Samaritan invests $126 million in community health

This past year, Samaritan Health Services contributed nearly $126 million toward community health in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. These investments are designed to support activities related to Samaritan’s six priority areas: healthy families, greater access to health care, better networks, healthy kids, healthy teens and healthy seniors. Samaritan makes...
Lincoln County, ORNewport News-Times

Master gardeners to hold ‘drive-thru’ sale

SOUTH BEACH — Whether you’re looking for some expert advice after discovering your green thumb during the pandemic or you’re a longtime horticulture veteran looking for a new addition to your personal garden, the Lincoln County Master Gardeners Association has you covered this month with the return of its annual plant sale, though it will operate a little differently this year.
Lincoln County, ORyachatsnews.com

Lincoln County drops to “moderate” risk category Friday, and under new incentives could move to “low” if 800 more people get vaccinated

Lincoln County is moving Friday from the state’s “high” to its “moderate” risk category for restrictions on business and social activity, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday, and could drop to “low risk” the following week if 800 more people get vaccinated. The move for Lincoln County was part of Brown’s...
Lincoln County, ORLincoln City Homepage

Lincoln County moving down to moderate risk

Today, Governor Brown announced that Lincoln County will be moving to the moderate risk level on Friday. This week was the third straight week of movement weeks for the state. Grant and Wasco counties join Lincoln in the move down to moderate risk while all other counties stay at their current level.