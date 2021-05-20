Mariska Hargitay Honors Girl Who Used Lessons From SVU to Foil Kidnapper

An 11-year-old girl’s Law & Order: SVU knowledge helped police find her would-be kidnapper… and Olivia Benson herself is impressed. SVU star Mariska Hargitay paid tribute to Florida preteen Alyssa Bonal on Instagram on Thursday, after Bonal’s story went viral. Earlier this week, Bonal says she was waiting for the bus when a strange man came running at her with a knife. She punched and kicked him and got away, also smearing blue slime on him so he could be identified later, her mother Amber told the Pensacola News Journal: “She said, ‘Mom, I had to leave some sort of evidence behind, like on Law & Order: SVU.’ We’ve watched probably every episode on Hulu. She’s a smart cookie. She thinks on her toes. She got that slime everywhere.”