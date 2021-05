The Delaware Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens are on the road on Saturday to face the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the semifinals of the FCS Championship. Delaware comes into this game with a 7-0 record after shutting down the high-powered offense of Jacksonville State while holding them to only 14 points at home. As for South Dakota State, they come into this game with a 7-1 record and are coming off a 31-26 win over Southern Illinois last Sunday.