Grand Valley State University’s softball team is moving on in the NCAA Division II regional tournament after beating Trevecca Nazarene Thursday. Hannah Beatus fired a five-hit 4-0 shutout, while Nikoma Holmen and Lydia Goble each knocked in a pair of runs for the host Lakers. Top-seeded Grand Valley will host the winner of today’s Indianapolis vs. Ohio Dominican game on Friday at 11 a.m.