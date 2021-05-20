Humboldt County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, high vaccination rate for those over 65
EUREKA, Calif. — Twenty new COVD-19 cases were reported Thursday by the Humboldt County Joint Information Center, bringing the number of known cases in the county to 4,186. The JIC have reported that 38.2% of the county’s total population is fully vaccinated, and 46.8% has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those vaccinated, the JIC has reported that 74% of those in the county above the age of 65 have been fully vaccinated.krcrtv.com