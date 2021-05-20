newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

Warrant search in Loleta leads to discovery of meth, firearm

By CARLOS HOLGUIN
krcrtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have been booked into Humboldt County Jail after neighborhood complaints of suspected drug dealing lead to search warrant being served at two residences. In a press release the Humboldt County Drug Task Force said they're working with the Bear River Tribal Police Department and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, and served a search warrant for two residences at the 100 block of Carroll Road in Loleta. The residences belonged to brothers Roy Frank Robinson, 38, and Billy Joe Robinson, 46, according to the sheriff's office.

krcrtv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Loleta, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Convicted Felon#Arrest Warrant#Heroin#Drug Charges#County Police#Search Warrant#Misdemeanor Charges#Armed Possession#Drug Dealing#Humboldt County Jail#Neighborhood Complaints#Agents#Carroll Road#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Eureka, CAkymkemp.com

Stolen U-Haul Recovered After Felony Stop at Eureka Gas Station

Yesterday, about 3:30 p.m., Eureka Police, assisted by the California Highway Patrol, arrested Dustin Howard, age 30 years old, at gunpoint in connection with a stolen U-Haul truck. According to Eureka Police Department’s Captain Patrick O’Neill, “A patrol officer observed a stolen U-Haul truck traveling northbound on Broadway. A felony...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Eureka Man Arrested on Battery Charges After Woman Injured

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On May 16, 2021, at about 12:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence...
Eureka, CAkrcrtv.com

HCSO: Roommate dispute in Eureka leads to battery arrest Sunday

EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested for battery in Eureka early Sunday morning, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. On May 16 around 12:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies said they were dispatched to a residence on the 4100 block of Williams Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, for the report of a domestic disturbance.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Bear River Triple Murder Suspect Returned to Humboldt County Jail, Will be Arraigned This Week

Triple-murder suspect Mauricio Sanchez-Johnson has been booked into Humboldt County Correctional Facility after spending three months fighting extradition from Utah. According to jail records, Sanchez-Johnson was booked at shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. He is on the jail’s “must go” list for arraignment on Wednesday. Sanchez-Johnson, who turned 19 on...
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Bear River triple homicide suspect to be arraigned in Humboldt County court

After three months of fighting extradition in Tooele County, Utah, Bear River triple homicide suspect Mauricio Eduardo Sanchez-Johnson, 19, was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on Sunday evening. He will be arraigned in court this afternoon. Sanchez-Johnson faces three murder charges and two special allegations for the Feb.10...
Eureka, CAkrcrtv.com

Humboldt County Sheriff's Office searches for missing Eureka woman

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a Eureka woman who was reported missing last Monday. Stacy Lynn French, 57, of Eureka was last contacted on May 4 near the 500 block of Siler Lane in Eureka according to the HCSO, who said she was reportedly going to an unknown friend's house near Winco. However, officials said it is unknown who that friend was. French was later reported missing on May 10.
Humboldt County, CAnbc16.com

HCSO seeks assistance in locating missing Medford man

HUMBOLDT, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person Thursday morning. On March 14, 2021, Robert W. Thorpe, age 62, was reported missing to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Robert was reported to have left his residence in Medford, Oregon to...
Bridgeville, CAkymkemp.com

Another Semi Rollover This Morning on Hwy 36

A yellow semi carrying logs rolled over west of Bridgeville on Hwy 36 near mile marker 20 about 10:34 a.m. This is the second semi carrying logs to rollover on 36 this morning and the third semi to wreck this morning in Humboldt County. The logs are laying in the...