Warrant search in Loleta leads to discovery of meth, firearm
Two people have been booked into Humboldt County Jail after neighborhood complaints of suspected drug dealing lead to search warrant being served at two residences. In a press release the Humboldt County Drug Task Force said they're working with the Bear River Tribal Police Department and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, and served a search warrant for two residences at the 100 block of Carroll Road in Loleta. The residences belonged to brothers Roy Frank Robinson, 38, and Billy Joe Robinson, 46, according to the sheriff's office.krcrtv.com