Louisiana House snubs back-to-work bonus, unemployment hike

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — House lawmakers Thursday rejected a modest increase in Louisiana’s jobless benefits and a return-to-work incentive payment aimed at driving people to exit unemployment and go back to work.

Only 44 legislators voted for the bill by Rep. Rodney Lyons, while 54 House members voted against it.

Lyons, a Democrat from Harvey, initially proposed to raise the state’s maximum weekly unemployment benefits — which are currently set at $247 — by $28. That was a deal struck by some business and labor associations to raise benefits that are the second-lowest in the nation.

But Republicans on the House labor committee also added a provision by GOP Rep. Mike Echols into the bill that would have given Louisiana residents receiving unemployment a lump sum payment of $500 or $1,000 to go back to work, if they gave up their right to claim jobless benefits for six months.

Some opponents objected to raising unemployment benefits. Others objected to giving a bonus payment to jobless people who are required to search for work in order to receive unemployment.

The bill is filed as Senate Bill 610.

PoliticsDaily Iberian

Louisiana House votes to remove need for permit, training to carry a concealed firearm

(The Center Square) – The Louisiana House approved a bill Wednesday that calls for letting adults age 21 and older to legally carry a concealed firearm without a permit. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who generally supports gun rights, opposes the change, arguing that requiring permits and training strikes the right balance between personal rights and public safety. House Bill 596 by Rep. Bryan Fontenot, R-Thibodaux, was sent to the Senate with a 72-28 vote.
U.S. PoliticsHouma Courier

Louisiana House passes bill to decriminalize marijuana for personal use

Louisiana's House voted to decriminalize possession of marijuana for personal use late Tuesday by an overwhelming margin. House Bill 652 by Democratic Cedric Glover of Shreveport wouldn't legalize pot, but it would make possession of 14 grams or less a misdemeanor in all cases and limit the fine to $100 with no jail time.
Baton Rouge, LAUS News and World Report

Louisiana House Narrowly Backs Bid to Limit Officer Immunity

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With no votes to spare, the Louisiana House agreed Tuesday to place new limits on police officers’ wide immunity from civil lawsuits after Black lawmakers made emotional pleas for passage of the bill aimed at addressing police misconduct. “We live in two different Americas. We...
Wisconsin Statewhbl.com

Wisconsin Lawmaker Wants Work Search Requirement Added Back To Unemployment

MADISON, WI (WHBL) – There’s a push at the Wisconsin Capitol to have people in the state once again look for work in order to get unemployment benefits. State Senator Steve Nass says there are jobs going unfilled because the state’s Department of Workforce Development no longer requires people to apply for jobs in order to keep their unemployment benefits. Nass says with so many employers looking for people, anyone on unemployment should have no trouble finding a job.
Connecticut StateNew Haven Register

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 bonuses by the state of Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. “Our unemployment rate is trending down a little bit,” Lamont said, stressing that more people should go back to work. “Some of the older folks decided they didn’t have to return to work.” He said it was hard for single parents to get back to work without reliable daycare.
Missouri Statemetrovoicenews.com

To encourage work, Missouri will end federal unemployment bonus

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced that the state will end participation in all federal pandemic-related unemployment insurance “bonus” programs on June 12. “From conversations with business owners across the state, we know that they are struggling not because of COVID-19 but because of labor shortages resulting from these excessive federal unemployment programs,” Parson said. “While these benefits provided supplementary financial assistance during the height of COVID-19, they were intended to be temporary, and their continuation has instead worsened the workforce issues we are facing. It’s time that we end these programs that have ultimately incentivized people to stay out of the workforce.”
PoliticsNWI.com

House backs hunting, fishing license fee hikes on second try

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After two votes and a slew of rewrites, a wide-ranging effort to restructure Louisiana's hunting and fishing licenses and boost fees charged on recreational and commercial license-holders won backing from the state House on Tuesday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is pushing the measure...
Public HealthAxios

The states ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits early

More than a dozen Republican-led states have announced they are terminating their involvement in federal pandemic-related unemployment programs early. Driving the news: Many of the states' governors cited worker shortages. But some experts say it's the job climate, including pandemic-era factors, and not unemployment benefits that is determining when and how people return to work.
Politicsnbc11news.com

Gov. Polis announces $1,600 back to work incentive to some unemployed Coloradans

DENVER, (KKCO) - On Wednesday, Governor Polis announced new legislation that would provide an incentive of up to $1,600 to support unemployed individuals to get a job. Dubbed the Colorado Jumpstart Incentive, the program is a “new monetary incentive program to support unemployed Coloradans as they return to work full time,” reads a press statement from the Governor’s office.
Colorado StateDaily Camera

Colorado to pay unemployed residents to get them to go back to work

The state of Colorado will pay unemployed Coloradans up to $1,600 to get them to go back to work full-time, the governor’s office announced Wednesday. Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order to create the “Colorado Jumpstart” incentive program. Those who have been unemployed for at least a week between between March 28 and May 16 (among other stipulations) but return to work full time before May 29 could receive up to $1,600 to help with the transition. If a person returns to work full time between May 30 and June 26, they can get $1,200.
Economybloombergtax.com

States OK to Cover Jobless Aid, Delay Tax Hikes with Federal Aid

Guidance green-lights spending already allocated in other states. States are tapping into their COVID-19 aid to cover the massive cost of unemployment benefits paid out during the pandemic, following a directive from the U.S. Treasury. States have borrowed more than $50 billion from the Treasury since March 2020 to provide...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Republican governors reject unemployment aid to force Americans back to work

Republican governors in three states announced this week that they are cutting off extended federal unemployment aid to residents that was set to expire in September.As states begin relaxing coronavirus restrictions, governors in Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina have revived long-running GOP arguments that unemployment payments prevent people from returning to work, despite mounting fears among workers of Covid-19 exposure in low-wage jobs, and childcare costs in areas where options are limited or unavailable during the public health crisis and other concerns.The cuts will prematurely target the $300 in additional weekly federal payments on which millions of Americans have...
Economynews-shield.com

WMC chief: No word from governor, lawmakers responding to unemployment worries

(The Center Square) – The head of the state's largest business group doesn’t appear optimistic Wisconsin will join the list of states that are rolling back unemployment benefits. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s Kurt Bauer told News Talk 1130 WISN’s Jay Weber that Gov. Tony Evers has not yet responded to...
Arizona Statekawc.org

Arizona Governor: $2k Bonus to Get Back to Work

PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey is cutting off the $300 a week in extra federal jobless benefits in a bid to help employers, particularly in the restaurant and hospitality industry, find more people willing to work for what they are paying. But they will get a one-time $2,000 bonus if...