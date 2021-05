This sponsored article was written and/or published on behalf of our partner, Explore Brevard. There was a time not so long ago when running into a couple of mountain bikers from Vancouver along a trail in Brevard’s DuPont State Recreational Forest would have seemed quite beyond the ordinary. These days, running into cyclists from all around the world is hardly even unusual. Though a longtime favorite spot for mountain biking and road cycling, Brevard and Transylvania spent decades as a best kept secret among those already in the know. The cat, however, is out of the bag. This once-sleepy small town in the western North Carolina mountains is now on the national radar, and plays host to millions of visitors each year, eager to make the most of its reputation as a mecca for adventure.