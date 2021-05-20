How does a TikTok star take their career to the next level? Music.

When aespa dropped their otherworldly, video game-inspired photo teasers for their latest comeback, it was clear they were gearing up for a major evolution. On Friday, the rookie K-pop group finally cracked open their concept in a 10-minute video epic detailing their origin story. The Cliffnotes version is that the four members—Karina, Giselle, Winter, and NingNing—live in a world alongside their æ-aespa, digital versions of themselves created from the personal data they’ve uploaded to a virtual plane. The æ live in a virtual realm called the FLAT, and an AI called NÆVIS opens a P.O.S. (Port of Soul) to allow aespa and their æs to “SYNK,” or hang out together in the real world. But there’s trouble afoot… a Black Mamba (also the name of the group’s smash debut single) is disturbing this connection. Their new single, “Next Level,” is a re-imagined take on a track from 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; in the song’s music video, aespa travels to a lawless virtual realm called “KWANGYA” to fight the Black Mamba and reunite with their æs.