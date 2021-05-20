newsbreak-logo
Behind Viral Videos

How does a TikTok star take their career to the next level? Music.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt
NBC News
 1 day ago

Before Bella Poarch released the music video for her debut song, "Build a Bitch," she teased it for her more than 68 million followers on TikTok. Poarch is the third-most-followed person on the short-form video app, which has risen in recent years from a lip-syncing app to one of the most culturally dominant social media platforms. And while TikTok has helped boost songs for years — it helped turn Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" into a hit — its stars now look to use their internet stardom to launch music careers.

