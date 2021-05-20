Cha-Ching!See Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and the Rest of the ‘Friends’ Stars’ Net Worths

Photo by Berliner Studio/Shutterstock

Let’s talk money! Friends was one of the best shows to ever be on the small screen — but have you ever wondered the net worths of the series’ stars? In the final two seasons of the decade-long sitcom, the stars were each paid a whopping $1 million per episode. Even today, the six main actors earn an estimated $19-$20 million annually off just the residuals.

The main faces, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry, are all worth many, many millions today — and they finally sat down for a long-awaited Friends reunion special airing on May 27 on HBO Max. In keeping with the show’s classic titles, this “episode” is named “The One Where They Get Back Together.”

While it’s not a reboot featuring the characters, the reunion will mark the first time all six stars have got back together on screen since the show ended in May 2004. While they’ve kept in touch as friends (pun intended) by having dinners together and socializing in the years since, this will be the first time the six actors will appear again on TV as a cast.

While the reunion was supposed to tape in March 2020 to air that May when the show moved from Netflix to HBO Max, it got pushed back over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally in early April 2021, the cast gathered on the Warner Bros. Studios backlot in front of the iconic fountain from Friends’ opening credits for the taping. The sets for Monica and Rachel’s apartment, as well as Chandler and Joey’s, were rebuilt for the cast to recreate memorable moments from the hilarious series. Even Central Perk came back to life one more time!

MORE: ‘Friends’ Co-Creator Marta Kauffman Says the Cast’s $1 Million Per Episode Salary was “Ridiculous”

In a previous interview, Jennifer made it a point that an actual show revival probably wouldn’t work in this day and age. “If Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones. There would be no actual episodes or conversations,” she said in 2017. Jen added in another interview, “I don’t know what we would do. I think that period of time was sort of nostalgic.”

