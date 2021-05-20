newsbreak-logo
Crafton Hills honors students and faculty for volunteer efforts

By Crafton Hills College
redlandscommunitynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Crafton Hills College Honors Institute students and one Honors faculty member have been awarded the 2021 national President’s Volunteer Service Award for completing over 100 hours of community service during a 12-month period in 2020-21. This award, founded in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation,...

