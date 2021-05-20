Crafton Hills honors students and faculty for volunteer efforts

On Saturday, May 8, Neal Family Vineyards hosted its 7th Annual Neal Family Scholarship dinner and live auction. Titled “Deplete Mark Neal’s Cellar,” 64 guests from around the country were treated to incredible wines from Mark’s cellar, including a 5L 1999 Dunn Vineyards Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon. Funds raised go towards college scholarships for select students in the Future Farmers of America program at Saint Helena High School. One to two students are chosen each year to receive this scholarship based on stringent criteria, including high GPA, commitment to community service, acceptance to a four-year college, agriculture as their chosen field of study, and demonstrated financial need. This year’s recipients are Tania Echeverria and Brandon Forgie. They will each receive $4K per each of the four years they attend college. The Neal Family has been fundraising and hosting this depletion party for 21 years. Prior to establishing the scholarship fund, the Neal Family donated monies raised to local area schools attended by their five children.