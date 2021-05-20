Memorial Day ceremony to salute Redlands native who died in World War II

If one were to cite the name of the famous Puritan divine Cotton Mather, theologians and clergy would generally roll their eyes in horror. The Rev. Cotton Mather was, after all, the famous preacher who had whipped up the mobs with his powerful preaching at the Salem Witch Trials in 1682, which unjustly condemned 30 innocent men and women, 19 of whom were executed. That whole incident tarred Mather’s reputation, which is in one sense unfortunate because of the remarkable leadership he showed in supporting the concept of vaccination, without question saving thousands of lives.