Memorial Day ceremony to salute Redlands native who died in World War II

By James Folmer Editor Redlands Community News
redlandscommunitynews.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Memorial Day ceremony in Hillside Memorial Park will salute a tail gunner from Redlands who was killed in action over Germany during World War II. The ceremony will be held at 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 31, in Memory Lane, a place in the cemetery dedicated to those who gave their lives to their country but never made it home, said Mick Gallagher, a former City Councilman who leads the annual event. The Redlands City Council created Memory Lane in 1945.

