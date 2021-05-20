Memorial Day ceremony to salute Redlands native who died in World War II
A Memorial Day ceremony in Hillside Memorial Park will salute a tail gunner from Redlands who was killed in action over Germany during World War II. The ceremony will be held at 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 31, in Memory Lane, a place in the cemetery dedicated to those who gave their lives to their country but never made it home, said Mick Gallagher, a former City Councilman who leads the annual event. The Redlands City Council created Memory Lane in 1945.www.redlandscommunitynews.com