Kewanee City Councilman Steve Faber says he was told not to vote on the contract related to which group will run the Kewanee Animal Control Pound. The reason given was an alleged conflict of interest however, according to Councilman Faber that conflict no longer exists and he will be voting on the contract regardless of who tells him not to. In this conversation on Wake Up Tri-Counties, Councilman Faber asks the public to reach out and tell him how he should vote on the two contracts in front of the Kewanee City Council on Monday, May 24th. The Humane Society of Henry County and the Kewanee Friends of the Animals are the groups with bids in on the contract to run the Kewanee Animal Control Pound. You can contact Councilman Faber with your opinion at [email protected] or by calling 309-883-1072. Councilman Faber says his main message is that he will vote whichever way the public tells him to vote so do reach out if you have an opinion. If you’d like more information on each contract bid you can find them in the most recent Kewanee City Council packet linked here. Bids can be found on pages 122 to 146.