Thank you, President Washington, for the invitation to speak today and for the honorary degree. This school is special to me for several reasons—many of my own students at NOVA transfer here. But another reason is the leadership George Mason showed when we launched Joining Forces so many years ago. This college was one of the first to join "Operation Educate the Educators" to better equip teachers helping military-connected students…And you remain committed to serving our military community and their families.